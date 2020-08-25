In delicious news, a collaboration that I never saw coming but am very glad exists is about to come to fruition. New Zealand’s choccy lords Whittaker’s has teamed up with Aussie fave Bundaberg Ginger Beer for a brand new choccy block, which I simply demand to taste immediately. The collab has birthed the Brewed Ginger Caramel chocolate and oh my sweet lord it looks incredible.

In this beautiful marriage between two icons of Australia and New Zealand, the blocks of choc are set to feature the famed Whittaker’s choccy, with pockets of gooey ginger caramel, made from the same stuff that Bundy uses to brew that beloved ginger beer.

Oh my goodness me, I wish to smooch this Bundaberg X Whittaker’s chocolate. I want to tuck it into bed and give it a little kiss on its gingey choc head. I don’t even care if it melts on my good sheets a bit, this choccy looks too delicious to ever be angry at it.

According to Delicious, blocks of these gingey choccy morsels of yum will hit the sweeties aisle at your local Coles from August 31, which is really bloody soon so make sure you factor it into your allocated shop.

I can’t imagine these will stay on shelves for too long so definitely pull your finger out when they arrive and nab yourself a couple of treats, and then hook into them like you would an icy cold gingey b on a hot summer’s day.

Bet taking the wrapper off this is just as satisfying as popping the ring-pull lid off a Bundaberg Gingey B, too. Yeah g’day I’m very ready to wrap my laughing gear around this.