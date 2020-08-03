The bougie servo empire is expanding in the coming months, with BP and David Jones announcing a further 21 fancy-ass service stations across Sydney and Melbourne, just in case you really need to fill up the tank and buy a hot chook, or some fancy mac n’ cheese, or an actually pretty decent bunch of flowers.

After kicking off a trial run of 10 stores late last year, the servos are now expanding in 21 more suburbs across the two cities, which are expected to be up and open and running by the end of 2020.

In Victoria, you’ll be able to find the luxe (?) servos at Merrifield, Clyde, Epping, Caroline Springs, Eltham, Greenvale and Kingsway.

14 new bougie David Jones servos are popping up around the greater Sydney region, and you’ll be able to spot ’em in Kellyville, Marden Park, Seven Hills, Willoughby, Caringbah, Mosman, Sydenham, Penrith, Thornleigh, Asquith, Engadine, Peninsula, West Ryde and Ourimbah.

As well as the standard servo fare of a couple of choccy bars and a fizzy drink, you’ll also be able to grab snacks and meals that wouldn’t look out of place at the famed DJ Food Halls in the city, including ready-made meals to take home, a range of groceries and pantry stuff (fancy olive oil, anyone?), and lots of fancy road trip treats like sandwiches and little pots of desserts.

The new fancy-schmancy petrol stations will join the existing 10 that are around Sydney and Melbourne already, upping your chances of coming across some lavish servo treats on your next road trip (whenever we’re allowed to go on them again.)

Still not sure if they’re selling my beloved choccy-dipped strawbs at the David Jones X BP servos yet, and yes I’m still petitioning for BP Milton in NSW to get a zjoosh up. My Dad will still love that.