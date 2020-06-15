Independent grog shop chain Blackhearts & Sparrows has confirmed it will no longer stock beers from Colonial Brewing Co after pressure from customers, including a Melbourne chef and Melbourne-based journalist and writer, Shaad D’Souza.

The bottle shop, which has stores across inner Melbourne as well as satellite spots in Hobart and the ACT, responded to a post made by D’Souza on Friday night, confirming the brewery’s beers would not be sold from the Blackhearts & Sparrows stores anymore.

Blackhearts & Sparrows also confirmed that after internal discussions, all remaining Colonial stock will be sold off, with all profits to be donated to the Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance collective. That group played a pivotal role in the organisation of the massive Black Lives Matter protests in both Brisbane and Melbourne earlier this month.

D’Souza said that he’s been routinely emailing Blackhearts & Sparrows as well as a few other bottle shops that stock the brewery’s beers, pushing for them to make a change in light of the Black Lives Matter movement and conversations around Indigenous rights in Australia.

“A lot of people call for “civility” when advocating for things we care about”, D’Souza wrote.

“But sometimes being a bratty little bitch in public really works!!”

Blackhearts & Sparrows co-founder Paul Ghaie told PEDESTRIAN.TV they’ve had discussions with the brewery in the past about the name, and made the decision “in light of recent events both within Australia and around the world, alongside conversations with customers who have reached out with concerns.”

Many who responded to this move by Blackhearts & Sparrows expressed confusion around the brewery’s name, noting that it made them uncomfortable to see it in beer fridges across the country.

This is good!!!!!!!! I used to get so uncomfortable when I saw it the fridge!!!! — aliya ahmad (@_aloo_gobi) June 15, 2020

My local Melbourne bottle shop has stopped selling “Colonial Beer” (thanks to the work of @shaaddsouza and others). A very small thing in the grand scheme of things, but a sign of how things change. — Osman Faruqi (@oz_f) June 15, 2020

I always thought it was a really weird choice naming wise. Is there more shittiness to the brand than just that? — Leesa Charlotte (@leesacharlotte) June 15, 2020

Colonial Beer Co has been brewing beer in Western Australia’s Margaret River region since 2004, and in Port Melbourne since 2015.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has also reached out to Colonial Beer Co for comment.