It’s that time of year once again: the annual search to find the best uniquely Aussie things in the country has come to a close and this year’s winners have been revealed. Ever wanted to know exactly where has the best hot chips, jaffles, country pub, or vanilla slice in Australia? Well you’re about to find out.

Now in it’s fourth year, the Uniquely Aussie Awards have declared the creme de la creme of specifically-Australian things around the country, with the boffins over at Wotif unleashing this year’s guide for all of us to argue over for another 365 days.

Without further ado, here are your big winners of this year’s awards – which includes one award-winning champion defending their title – so you plan your next road trip to visit the true best of the best across the country.

Huge news for all the seagulls in the chat, because the country’s best hot chips are dished out by the team over at Chicken Chef in Adelaide, narrowly beating out NSW’s Pelican Rocks in Greenwell Point, who took home the gong a couple of years ago.

The best country pub to bend the elbow and knock back a few neck oils is the Beechwood Hotel in NSW, closely followed by the Royal Hotel in Mendooran, NSW and the Daly Waters Pub up in the Northern Territory. Cheers to that, legends.

The Shire’s taking home accolades this year for the best jaffles, with Miss Jaffles in Cronulla coming for the crown this year. Over in the west, Foxtrot Unicorn has come in second place, which isn’t anything to sniff at.

Up the top end, the NT has taken out the top two spots for the best national park, with Kakadu and Litchfield coming in first and second respectively. It’s fucking stunning up there, so that’s absolutely not surprising whatsoever.

Meanwhile, Queensland knows how to make a splash, and has taken out the title and runner up for best hotel pool. Soaking in the win is the JW Marriott Resort & Spa on the Gold Coast, with the Sheraton Mirage in Port Douglas nipping at its heels.

God what I would do to be poolside at that little pocket of paradise right now, instead of at my desk in (eternally overcast) Melbourne.

And finally, a reigning champion has taken home the big win for best vanilla slice in Australia. My beloved Bridgewater Bakehouse in Bridgewater On Loddon and Bendigo in Victoria has cemented itself as the number one best spot to cop a delicious snot block.

Let me tell you, those vanilla slices absolutely slap. Every time I’m travelling out that way I make a point of stopping in to get a slab – no matter what time of day it is.

So there you have it on Australia’s best and uniquely Aussie treats, now let the arguments begin – as is tradition.