Ice cream aficionados Ben & Jerry’s has released an exclusively-Aussie flavour this week, pushing for bigwigs in parliament to tackle climate change by making fossil fuels a thing of the past.

With the Federal Government’s plans to reboot the economy in the upcoming budget in October, Ben & Jerry’s has teamed up with the Climate Council and global climate grassroots movement 350.org to launch these delicious tubs of activism, which are packed with chocolate and peanut butter non-dairy ice cream, fudge brownies, and peanut butter cookie dough. Oof, pressuring the Government into radical action never sounded so delicious.

The tubs are currently going for around $15 in local supermarkets, delivery apps like Deliveroo and Uber Eats, and at your nearest Scoop Shop, with a portion of the profit being donated directly to 350.org.

The limited-edition Ben & Jerry’s flavour isn’t just landing in the freezer aisle at your local either; personalised tubs are being delivered right to the desks of Scott Morrison, Josh Frydenberg, and Angus Taylor, asking each of the leaders at the head of the table to “invest in a fast and fair transition to 100% renewables”.

Ben & Jerry’s has also launched a space on its website where Aussies can go and learn about the issues surrounding fossil fuels, and take action by sending emails to the Prime Minister, Treasurer and Energy Minister ahead of the budget announcement in a couple of month’s time.

So go and (responsibly) nab yourself a tub of sweet, sweet climate change activism and know that you’re helping to put pressure on the Australian government to make some serious, and important, change with every scoop.