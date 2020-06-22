The two kings of the cookie dough – Ben & Jerry’s and Sydney’s Bennett St Dairy – have teamed up to create an insanely decadent dessert combo for all of you who absolutely eat the cookie dough straight from the bowl while doing a Sunday arvo baking sesh. Chances are you probably love a good glob of dough, so bloody get your laughing gear around this one then.

Finally, you Sydney folk won’t have to trip all the way to Bondi to cop yourself a roll of the famed Bennett St Dairy cookie dough, cos you can now get it through your local Scoop Shop on UberEats. Yep, no more wishing you were in the radius of the Bondi sweet treats institution when in reality you’re over in Gymea and mile away from those absurdly delicious choc chip cookies.

And if you’re feeling a bit tight on the wallet this week – it’s cool, I get it – the cookie dough rolls are being piffed for $5 a pop when you grab a pint of ice cream. Considering it’s normally like $12 from the dairy, this is a pretty schmick deal if you ask me.

One thing I’m immediately thinking about is making some ice cream sandwiches with those ridiculous cookies as the bread. Or just crumbling a cookie through a bowl of ice cream. OR maybe pretending like I work at Cold Rock and mixing in globs of the dough through the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.

What about flattening out the whole roll of dough into one giant cookie and then eating it with ice cream? Or forming the cookie dough into a bowl shape and eating the ice cream out of it? My mind is going ridiculous places and I’m so about it.

So if you’re in Sydney and living anywhere from Freshwater to Bexley, chances are you’ll be able to order this Big Cookie Combo on your UberEats app. I’ll be sitting here in Melbourne being immensely jealous. Yeah, cool.