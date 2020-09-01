It’s happened.

Australia’s best pie has been crowned for 2020, and although the winning bakery is all the way out in country Victoria, you can get those baked bois delivered straight to your Melbourne doorstep. Finally, some good news that isn’t immediately followed by shitty news.

Country Cob Bakery won five different categories in the Baking Association of Australia’s annual comp, including the grand title of Australia’s Best Pie for the third year running. There’s truly no stopping Head Pie Man, Chan Khun.

(Apologies to my dad and noted pie fan, Wayne, who was not part of the judging panel).

The bakery – which has eateries in Boronia and Kyneton – picked up the choccies for Plain Mince Beef Pie, Beef Flavoured Pie for its Pepper Pie, Vegetarian Pie for its Curry Cauliflower, Chickpea, Lentil & Pea offering, and Create-Your-Own Gourmet Pie with its Amerian BBQ Whiskey Pork & Quail Egg Pie (which sounds like a damn bougie bacon & egg pie, really.)

Usually, the best thing about Australia’s Best Pie award being handed down is that it instantly puts the bakery on the day trip drive list, but that’s obviously not happening right now.

So even though both the bakeries are extremely out of the 5km radius of everyone in Melbourne, those who are pining to try out the award-winning pies can get them delivered right to the doorstep across the city and metro area.

Melburnians can order Austalia’s Best Pie™ from the Country Cob Bakery website – perfect if you want to do a whole tasting board of all the Big Winners – with the goodies sent from the bakery on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Oh, and if you’re like me and love a bloody good pastie, Ferguson Plarre Bakehouses brought home the big win for the Best Traditional and Best Gourmet categories this year for their authentic Cornish Tiddly Oggies. Hell yeah, love that for me and my guts.