It’s happening again. Cheapo supermarket of our dreams ALDI is dropping a thermo cooker in the fertile lands of the middle aisle next week, and it quite literally costs a quarter of other thermo cookers out there. So if you wanted to get in on the cook-everything-in-one-contraption for a very tidy $499, now’s your chance.

Oh, and you can control it with your PHONE.

Popping up in that special buys section from Wednesday, September 9, the $499 Ambiano Smart Wi-Fi Thermo Cooker might just be the one (1) kitchen gadget you won’t actually leave in the back of the cupboard to collect dust, considering it does about 40-billion different things.

According to the ALDI website, this smart little cooker (that’s my nickname for myself, too) is able to brown, slow cook, steam, blend, weigh, stir, grind, whisk, sous vide, emulsify, simmer, knead, chop, and also cook your food. Sadly it won’t clean itself and the kitchen afterwards, but hey wouldn’t that be a treat?

Ok so maybe it doesn’t clean up after itself but it does have Wi-Fi capabilities which means you can control it through your phone. So that means I can keep my ass on the couch and make it do its thing without having to leave my butt groove. I can get around that.

This thing also has like 100 recipes installed in its little memory as well, which is great for idiots like me who wind up making the same three things on repeat forever and might just be getting extremely sick of having spag bol again.

There is one little downside though; the whizz-bang ALDI thermo cooker isn’t going to be available at any of the Victorian stores this time around, thanks to the COVID-19 restrictions on how many people from one house can go to the shops. Sadly, this particular gadget also won’t be available at the Albury or Lavington stores.

Fingers crossed it maybe comes to the southern state in the future (or you can swindle a mate in another state to grab you one for you to pick up later.)

It’s a new season and the Special Buys aisle harvest is already bountiful, my friends. We’ll be eating well tonight.