Hello all you thrifty binches out there, I know you all love a good deal when you sniff one out so you’ll be stoked to know that ALDI has done it again with the bougie on a budget energy.

Nestled in some ALDI stores from last month’s special buys is a delicious little treat: yummy little black truffles. How much for, you ask? Under 10 bucks, my penny-pinching pal. Jars of the delicious little morsels of umami yummies are going for $6.99 a pop which feels outrageously… illegal?

The little treats landed in the sacred grounds of the ALDI middle aisle in the height of the holiday mayhem (December 24) but keen eyes have spotted jars still hanging around in the last week or so. That means you can still likely snarfle out an incredibly good mushie deal and tizzy up every meal for the next week. Truffle goes on everything, right?

Sydney-based foodie Adrian Widj found the $6.99 truffles in his local ALDI last weekend, with plenty of jars still there when he spied them. Are they still there now? Who could say? But there’s no harm in popping down to your local to suss it out and see if there are any leftovers from the festive season.

If you’re really keen for a bougie blowout this weekend, you can also pick yourself up a Monarc Entertainer ice cream cake for $3.99, which definitely looks like another fancy-ass dessert that is typically reserved for Nan’s birthday.

Or you could cop some very nice looking cheese and charcuterie on the cheap, including an ash brie, double cream camembert, and an entire Spanish tapas platter, complete with serrano ham, iberico, manchego and goat’s cheese for $5.99. The fuck, how is that even real?

Oh and there’s also something called brownie batter dip which sounds cursed but I’m also incredibly intrigued by it.

Out eternal thanks to the sacred middle aisle for blessing our lives yet again.