I dunno about you and your mates, but with mine, BYO is always implied. Partly because we all have different tastes in grog but also because none of us are rolling in cash, so if ya wanna partake in bevs, ya gotta bring your own to the party.

As the host, I can guarantee you fridge space, I can guarantee you ice cubes, I can guarantee you coasters, hell, I can even guarantee you a range of glasses to drink from.

But what I can’t guarantee you is that if you drink half the booze you’ve brought and leave the rest in the fridge, that it’ll still be there the next time you visit.

Here’s the thing, fridge space is a hot commodity in my household. I like to keep my fridge stocked with food, so the Coronas and the Canadian Clubs that ya left in there because you were too tiddly to take them home are going to take up valuable real estate that I simply cannot afford to give up.

And look, I’m gonna level with ya here. I wish that I had the self control to just put your alcohol in the reserved section and never touch it, but the chances are that before you visit again, I’m gonna wanna wet my whistle and, well, if it’s in MY fridge next to MY food, being cooled by MY electricity, then it’s got MY name on it.

I remember back when I used to live in a tiny-ass studio apartment and the fridge was a literal minibar fridge, a mate once left, like, three beers in there and at some point over the course of the few months before she visited again, I ended up drinking them.

Then when she returned, she asked if she could have her beers. Are ya fucken kidding me? The fridge is so small that I could never grocery shop in advance because there was no room for supplies. I had to buy things to eat that day. And ya think it’s acceptable to populate my teeny tiny fridge with a coupla beers until you decide you wanna return for them? Fuck that.

And even if, hypothetically, I did take them out of the fridge and left them in the laundry or something, it’s still frustrating having someone else’s alcohol sitting around the house waiting for them to one day return and pick it up. Maybe if I lived in a mega mansion it would be fine, but since I can count the rooms in my home on one hand, it means I’m gonna spend every goddamn day of my life looking at the booze you left behind while you’re mincing around in your home that isn’t populated with other peoples’ stuff. It’s just rude is what it is.

I suspect that this may be a contentious subject and you might consider this to be stealing, but in this house, if ya leave it, you’ve lost it. End of story.

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at , as well as our resident astrologer who pens our weekly horoscope series, ‘Your Horos Are Here’. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.