Hear ye, hear ye, I have news that’s bound to make Sydney-based Caramilk fanatics spontaneously combust: a café is currently slinging Caramilk choc tops. That’s it. That’s the yarn.

The aptly-named Cheat Day café in Peakhurst unveiled the Caramilk and Biscoff choc top soft serve (AKA an product many would consider deserved of a Nobel Prize).

According to taste, the café will continue producing the goods until Caramilk supplies become scarce. Which means there’s been no greater time to head in-store and bless your tastebuds on this immaculate concoction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheatday (@cheatdaysydney) on Jul 15, 2020 at 3:04pm PDT

But that’s not the only Caramilk-based product the café’s been testing out… A couple days back, Cheat Day posted a flick of a – wait for it – Caramilk hot chocolate (or mocha). “Should we make it a thing since George bought every block of Caramilk along the river?” the caption teased.

Although it’s currently unavailable, the café threw feelers out there to sense if it’d be something of interest to the public. In which case, I humbly proclaim – YES, it most certainly is.

We need this in our lives right this second.