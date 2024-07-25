7-Eleven Australia Now Stocks Onigiri If You’re Still Trying To Claw Onto Your Trip To Japan

There are many wonderful things about Japan and Korea, but there is one cultural difference that seems to have an absolute gorilla grip on foreigners — the wonderfully stocked convenience stores. Instead of an old pie and a few egg and lettuce sambos, convenience stores in Japan and Korea have a huge range of affordable snacks and meals to choose from. Now, it’s looking like 7-Eleven in Australia is bridging the gap by stocking the GOAT of on-the-go convenient snacks — onigiri.

For many cheap tourists (like me) travelling through Japan and Korea, convenience stores are one of the cheapest ways to get a feed. In fact, after my most recent trip in April, I wrote a whole fkn article about how I only ate convenience store onigiri every single day for breakfast and absolutely thrived.

So you wouldn’t believe my joy when I came across a post on Reddit claiming that Aussie 7-Eleven had added the humble onigiri — AKA Japanese rice balls — to its repertoire.

Apparently, this is a result of 7-Eleven Australia being bought out by Japanese-owned 7-Eleven International.

“Japanese stores … are the high mark around the global network. The way they present themselves, the store standards, the way they operate is just seamless and we’ve got a lot to learn from them,” Chief Executive Angus McKay said at a KPMG seminar, per Delicious.

“We’ve been pushing for many years now to move away from being a pure chips and chocolate retailer.”

McKay also explained that there’s a new direction for 7-Eleven to stock more fresh food and drinks. Yummo!

We still have a long way to go until our 7-Eleven shelves look like this Japanese perfection though. (Image: Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Although as a Sydney gal, this onigiri news is new to me, apparently Melbourne has had onigiris in stock for a while now. Lucky ducks!

Anyway, 7-Eleven is now stocking three classic flavours of onigiri: Chicken Teriyaki, Spicy tuna and Sweet Chilli Salmon. So far, I’ve tried Chicken Teriyaki and Spicy Tuna and they slap. Please note that Spicy Tuna isn’t spicy at all, it’s more of a tuna and mayo situation.

Each onigiri retails for $3.70 each, which is more expensive than in Japan but still not too shabby.

I gave the Chicken Teriyaki and Spicy Tuna flavours a taste test for breakfast. Delish! But you can check it out below, if you’re interested.

As a gluten-free gal and onigiri enthusiast, having another viable snack option to grab on the go at the servo is an absolute treat. Big love to 7-Eleven for making my dreams come true.