Strawberry Moon 2024: When It Rises, How To See It In Australia And What It Means For Us

Okay, witches, angels, and everyone else! Grab yourself a punnet of strawberries because the mystical Strawberry Moon is rising in Australia this weekend… or is it?

There’s been some back and forth among the spiritual community over whether or not this lunar occurrence is actually going to be felt by us Aussies or if it’s just a Northern Hemisphere thing.

Here, I’ve answered all your questions about the Strawberry Moon and what Aussie moon watchers can expect this weekend.

Strawberry Moon Australia 2024

Me during the Strawberry Moon. (Credit: Practical Magic)

What is the Strawberry Moon?

Don’t get excited by the name, the moon will not be red or even a dusky pink. The name is not indicative of the moon’s appearance, but rather the history of punters observing its presence.

According to NASA, back in the 1930s, the Maine Farmer’s Almanac published “Indian” names for full moons based on what was happening. For example, the June moon is called the Strawberry Moon as it falls during strawbie harvesting season in the north-eastern United States.

When is the Strawberry Moon in Australia?

There’s been some debate about when the Strawberry Moon actually rises here in Australia.

All the reports banging around at the mo indicate June 14 as the date of the Strawberry Moon but there’s been some pushback from the real witchy ones among us who have pointed out that this moon schedule follows a US pattern.

So one could argue that technically, in the Southern Hemisphere, the Strawberry Moon actually rises in December, and so the June supermoon is actually a Cold Moon (otherwise known as the Oak Moon or Long Nights Moon).

It’s worth noting that the Winter Solstice (which occurs in tandem with the Full Moon) always coincides with a Cold Moon, so that kinda supports the theory that this Saturday, Southern Hemisphere folk will actually be greeting the Cold Moon, rather than the Strawberry Moon.

I regret to inform you the moon won’t actually be strawberry-coloured… but it’ll still be pretty! (Credit: Sailor Moon)

In this astrologer / mystic expert’s opinion, celebrate whatever you damn well like on Saturday! At the end of the day, it’s not the hugest deal. Either way we’re still heralding the rise of a powerful supermoon as well as the Winter Solstice.

It’s kinda like how we celebrate Halloween (AKA All Hallow’s Eve) on October 31 because that’s when they celebrate it in the States, but according to spiritual logic, Halloween actually falls at the start of the year in the Southern Hemisphere.

How can you see the Strawberry Moon in Australia?

The moon will be big, bright, and beautiful here in Australia, providing there isn’t too much fog or bad weather obscuring your view.

You shouldn’t need any equipment to see the moon — it should be pretty visible to us (AKA you can expect to see pics of it peppered all over Instagram).

To calculate the time the moon will be at its peak in your specific area, check out the Time and Date website.

What does it mean in astrology?

So, in terms of how to tap into its energy for the witchy ones among us, this is a Capricorn supermoon, therefore the energy is stable and grounding.

It also blesses us with the forceful and determined spirit of the goat sign, so during this time, don’t be afraid to go after what you want with gusto.

In terms of rituals, hit up your regular full moon rituals! You’ll have an extra power boost thanks to the supermoon. Focus your manifesting on career goals and progression and receiving everything that’s owed to you.

Remember, the moon coincides with the Winter Solstice, so head HERE to check out the wintery rituals you should be performing when the Strawberry Moon arrives.

Can I charge crystals?

Absolutely, charge away!

Matty Galea is the Managing Editor of PEDESTRIAN.TV, as well as our resident astrologer. His first book How To Spot The (Star) Signs is out now. You can find him on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.