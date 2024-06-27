Mercury Retrograde might be done and dusted (for now) but guess what? There are other planets and therefore, there are other retrogrades and there’s one hitting this weekend: Saturn Retrograde.

Here’s everything you need to know about the lesser known Saturn Retrograde which might not be as frightening as Mercury Retrograde but still packs quite a punch.

Saturn Retrograde 2024

What is Saturn Retrograde?

Much like Mercury Retrograde, Saturn Retrograde involves the planet Saturn (the one with the giant ring around it) moving backwards, thus causing certain elements of our lives to go backwards as well.

Now, the way Mercury Retrograde works is that since the planet Mercury governs communication, when it goes retrograde, communication is on the fritz.

Similarly, when Saturn goes retrograde, the aspects that the planet governs will also go all wonky.

Saturn is often referred to as the “taskmaster planet” and “master teacher” — it’s all about getting shit done, focusing on your ambitions, following the rules and self-discipline.

Retrogrades are one of the most feared astrological events for the witchy ones among us. (Credit: The Craft)

So when it goes retrograde, it’s a time to take some accountability and look inward.

Take responsibility for areas where you may have fucked up and need to improve.

If you’ve done some reflecting and cannot think of a single thing about yourself and your life that needs werk, first of all, you’re either superhuman or you’re in denial.

Second of all, Saturn Retrograde is only just beginning so be patient, I’m sure something will present itself over the next few months.

It’s also worth mentioning that it falls in the sign of Aquarius and since it’s an air sign, it may mess with your head. But hey, you’ll emerge on the other side even stronger!

How long does it last?

Hate to break it to ya, but your time of reflection and accountability will be quite a lengthy one as it lasts until November 15.

See yas on the other side!

Matty Galea is the Managing Editor of PEDESTRIAN.TV, as well as our resident astrologer. You can find him on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.