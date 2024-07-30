The Meteor Shower Hitting Australia Tonight Is Gonna Be A Big One, Here’s How To See It

Keep your eyes on the skies over the next 24 hours ‘cos you might just see a meteor shower in Australia — or two!

Yep, there’s a meteor shower tonight AND tomorrow night for us all to see and enjoy. What a delightful visual treat from the universe!!

Meteor showers are hugely exciting for stargazers everywhere, whether you’re keen on the astronomy side of things or if you’re an astrology girlie and want to tap into its energy.

Whichever angle you’re shooting from, you’ll find all the answers you seek below…

When will the meteor shower reach peak visibility?

You can start watching the mighty meteor shower in Australia from about 9pm.

Word on the street is the highest number of meteors will take off from 11pm until 3am, which is convenient if you already plan on being awake for the Olympics.

It’s as if the solar system knows the Games are on and planned this mystical event accordingly!

How to watch the meteor shower in Australia

Your best chance of peeping the meteor shower 2024 will be to park yourself outdoors tonight / tomorrow night in a spot ideally away from the city.

Any major lights will obscure the sky and lower your chances of actually seeing the meteor shower in July 2024.

Basically, the darker the sky, the better your chances are!

How many meteors can you expect to see?

1. Southern Delta Aquariids

The third most powerful meteor shower seen in Australia will reach its peak tonight.

The second most powerful meteor shower in Australia: the Southern Delta Aquariids. (Credit: Getty)

What causes the Southern Delta Aquariids?

The meteor shower tonight, which we have now established is called the Southern Delta Aquariids — is thought to be from the comet 96P/Machholz.

FYI: meteor showers are caused by debris falling from comets that scatter across the sky for us earthlings to enjoy.

So when you look up at the meteor shower 2024, you’ll know that what you’re seeing is discarded fragments of the comet 96P/Machholz.

2. Alpha Capricornids

The Southern Delta Aquariids — AKA the meteor shower tonight — will coincide with a second smaller cosmic event that hits tomorrow, the Alpha Capricornids.

The second meteor shower in July 2024 is the Alpha Capricornids. (Credit: Getty)

What causes the Alpha Capricornids?

As mentioned earlier, meteor showers are the result of debris dropping from comets.

The Alpha Capricornids are fallen bits of the comet 169P/NEAT.

Indeed. NEAT!

What is a meteor shower?

Meteor showers are an annual cosmic event that involves debris falling from comets and scattering across the sky in a gorgeous series of lights.

When those rogue rocks from space land in the Earth’s atmosphere, the resistance from the air causes them to heat up, which, in turn, makes the air glow around them, resulting in a meteor shower.

Again, this is a regular event but for all the deets on the meteor shower in July 2024, you’ll find everything you need above.

What do meteor showers mean in astrology?

As PEDESTRIAN.TV’s astrologer, you didn’t think I was going to tap up a story about the meteor shower tonight without mentioning its astrological impacts, did you?

I’ve now armed you with all the knowledge you need to see the meteor shower in 2024 and understand what it means on the science-y side of things, now for the ~mystical~ energy it brings with it.

You’ll be pleased to know that much like shooting stars, meteor showers are believed to be bringers of good luck, positivity, abundance, and wish fulfilment.

The meteor shower tonight is a great time for manifesting your deepest dreams and desires.

The Southern Delta Aquariid falls at 8°52’ degrees of spicy Pisces and carries the vibe of Venus, so this bodes well for love and relationships as Venus is the love planet. Plan your rituals accordingly!

Blessings to you all!

