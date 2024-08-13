I regret to inform you that the dreaded Mercury Retrograde 2024 is back once again and it will be wreaking havoc on our lives for the next few weeks.

I think it’s time we shift the narrative though, ‘cos although Mercury Retrograde can indeed bring with it some hectic times, it also opens the door for change and growth, so we can emerge even stronger on the other side. And since it’s Leo Season, you’ll have the spirit of the feisty and fearless Leo to help you get through it.

To help you navigate your way through the current Mercury Retrograde period, here’s everything you need to know…

Mercury Retrograde 2024

When is the next Mercury Retrograde?

Mercury Retrograde kicks off on August 5 and it goes ’til August 27.

See yas on the other side!

November 25, 2024, to December 15, 2024.

What will happen this time?

Since Mercury Retrograde 2024 falls in Leo Season, expect lots of drama and clashing of relationships.

Before long, the Sun will move into Virgo, so you can expect the tension to ease a little. Why? Well, because Mercury is the planet that governs the sign of Virgo, and when a retrograde occurs in such a sign, the backlash usually isn’t as harsh.

What to do during Mercury Retrograde

Don’t tell your secrets to untrustworthy people

These gals, for example… Little J should never have trusted them. (Credit: Gossip Girl)

Since Mercury is the planet of communication, when it goes retrograde, expect miscommunications and all kinds of tea being spilled. This might sound fun and spicy, but it sure isn’t when it’s your tea being splashed around.

Be extra careful with who you tell your secrets to because a person you thought was a trustworthy confidant might be two-faced.

Also double-check your texts and make sure you’re not doing the ol’ send the text about a person TO that person (which applies every retrograde, BTW).

Avoid stressful situations

Avoid having to write about boring old boots, for example. (Credit: Seinfeld)

Stressful energy is wafting through the air like crazy right now so be smart and avoid putting yourself in anxiety-inducing situations.

Whether it be attending events that you know your ex or arch-nemeses will be at, sliding into someone’s DMs or having important talks with people.

Now is not the time – save it for when you’re at your best.

Don’t leave shit ’til the last minute

Start on that project a lil earlier to avoid having to tap up absolute BS just moments before it’s due. (Credit: Bruce Almighty)

Again, Mercury is the planet of communication so when retrograde occurs, the planet goes backwards, and therefore all communications go backwards.

It’s believed that during this time, delays are expected and therefore, do not leave important assignments, bills, or travel ’til the last minute.

Allow yourself extra time, you’ll need it!

Focus on your wellness routines

Princess Mia had the right idea! (Credit: Princess Diaries)

Do you have wellness routines in place to protect your physical and mental state of mind? Whatever you do, be sure to not only stick to it but perhaps add a few methods to it — whether it be energy healing, tarot reading, having a spa day or seeing a therapist.

And if you have none at all, now would be the time to start!

It could be as simple as meditating, staring a new workout regime, doing a nightly face mask or undergoing a digital detox (AKA putting your phone down and unplugging yourself from social media for a set amount of time).

Look after yourself, boo.

To read up on what you’ve got coming over the next month, have a read of our August horoscopes!

Matty Galea is the Managing Editor of PEDESTRIAN.TV, as well as our resident astrologer. He’s just released his first astrology book titled How To Spot The (Star) Signs. You can find him on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.