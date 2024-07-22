Leo Season Is Here And It Wants You To Love Yourself Sick & Post Shameless Thirst Traps On IG

It’s time to emerge from your cocoon of moodiness because Cancer Season is over and in its place comes fun and spicy Leo Season!

Have you been in emotional hell lately? Welp, you can blame that on both Cancer (AKA sad queen) Season which has been plaguing our lives and making us emotional messes for weeks.

All of us emerging from our Cancer Season cocoons and kicking butt during Leo Season. (Credit: Kath & Kim)

But never fear, my troubled mates, ‘cos Leo Season is here to pull us out of Cancer Szn’s dark abyss.

Leo Season 2024

Leo queen Kylie Jenner will be THRIVING right now. (Credit: Getty)

When is Leo Season?

From July 22rd to August 22nd, the sun will be kicking it in the sign of the lion, so it’s time to embrace confidence, self-love and self-care.

What happens during this time?

As anyone with a Leo mate will know, those folks are all about having a good time, a welcome change from Cancer Season which was an emotionally draining sob-fest where all you wanted to do was wallow in self-pity.

Now, Leo Season will make you want to channel the confident energy of those Leo babes and love yourself sick and focus on nothing but Y-O-U.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that you’ll be an emotionless vixen, however. Leo Season is all about saying shit how it is and putting it all out there in the interest of squashing the BS and evolving your relationships with the people around you.

If this means you cut off a few toxic friendships who can’t handle that, so be it.

If this means you call out mates who haven’t been pulling their weight in your friendship, so be that too.

What should I do?

The sign of Leo is all about creativity, dramatic flair and expressing yourself through any means necessary (perform rituals, do some manifesting, whatever it takes!).

Dig deep and figure out what it is you’re passionate about and let it become your next obsession! Put any side hustles, business ventures or arty projects into motion.

Get cracking on that novel you’ve always wanted to write, buy some new art supplies and see what you come up with or do something as simple as trying a new Instagram aesthetic.

The biggest takeaway from Leo Season is putting plans into action that’ll fuel you and keep you energised and feeling fulfilled. Be selfless for a moment and focus on yourself. You deserve it! Leo Season says so.

Matt Galea is PTV’s Managing Editor and resident astrologer. He recently released his first book titled How To Spot The (Star) Signs. You can find him on Instagram and TikTok.