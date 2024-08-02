The Leo New Moon Has Arrived, Here’s What It Means For Your Star Sign

I’m always thrilled to report on the commencement of a new lunar cycle, but the New Moon in Leo for August 2024 has me particularly excited, and I’ll tell you why.

Leo is the firecracker of the zodiac. All about fun, enthusiasm, and living life to the fullest.

This is the energy all Leos embody (is it any wonder iconic Leo Charli xcx dropped a new banger today?), and since it’s Leo Season, it’s the energy that YOU can embody as well, once you tap into its energy.

And the New Moon in Leo is here to help you do just that!

Here’s everything you need to know…

Leo New Moon 2024

When is the next New Moon?

The spicy Leo New Moon will grace us with its bold and fabulous presence on Sunday August 4, so gird your loins!

What does the Leo New Moon mean?

Over the last month or so, everything has been so heavy, due to the intense introspection that Cancer Season has had us in.

We’ve all been carrying our emotional baggage around like luggage through an airport. Some of us unpacked said baggage, while others stored more trauma and feelings away to be dealt with later.

Regardless of where you’re at on your healing journey, now is the time to shake off the sadness and start enjoying life once again.

The New Moon in Leo brings in fresh energy and encourages all of us to be bold, adventurous and vibrant. To restore our spark and lust for life. To let down our hair and just have FUN.

Ditch anything negative — stop focusing on what you don’t have and where you think you’re failing — and embrace boundless optimism — remind yourself of how far you’ve come and how amazing life can be.

What should I do during this time?

One thing about Leos, is they’re not thinkers, they’re doers. They go out there with all guns blazing and grab life by the balls.

They don’t ask for permission, they don’t waste time second-guessing themselves, they strike while the iron is hot and use whatever is at their disposal to attain their goals.

Basically, they BACK themselves because if you don’t have immense confidence and believe deeply in yourself fiercely, then no one else is going to. Ya know?

Tap into the spirit of the New Moon in Leo by striking out and doing something bold. Don’t ask for permission, just go for it!

This could be gunning for a promotion on Monday, searching for a new home if your current living sitch isn’t it anymore, or it could be changing up your look.

Absolutely anything you want is yours for the taking this weekend!

READ MORE Leo Season Has Arrived So Embrace Main Character Energy And Make Everything About You

Ritual for the New Moon in Leo

And from the spiritual side of things, Leo is a feisty fire sign, so all fire-based rituals are preferred.

Here’s a manifestation ritual tailored to the Leo New Moon, in case you need some cosmic assistance.

Me and my bestie en route to cast a manifestation spell under the New Moon in Leo. (Credit: “Guess” music video / Charli xcx)

New moon manifestation spell

You’ll need:

A citrine crystal (or any kind of crystal that suits your desire).

A candle (ideally orange, red or white).

A piece of paper and pen.

A lighter.

Hold your crystal in your hand and meditate on your desire for a moment. Intention and focus is very important in manifestation! Carve your full name and date of birth into the candle. Write your desires on paper, focusing intently on what you wish to conjure. Light the candle and burn the page. Scatter the ashes to the wind. Now, carry the crystal with you and watch as your goal manifests.

Happy New Moon in Leo!

Matt Galea is the Managing Editor of PEDESTRIAN.TV, as well as our resident astrologer. His first book How To Spot The (Star) Signs is out now! You can find him on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.