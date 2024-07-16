Anytime you need to make stuff happen, the witchy girlies always advise manifesting, leaving you to think: that’s all well and good, but how do I manifest? What even is manifesting? What does it do? And so on and so forth.

Well, I’m here to answer all your manifestation-related questions so burn that sage, clutch those crystals and let’s get into it, shall we?

Spencer Pratt is forever my crystal-clutching inspo. (Credit: The Hills)

How to manifest

What is manifesting?

It pretty much does what it says on the tin: manifesting is the art of calling your dreams, goals and desires to life through the power of your mind, by tapping into the universe.

It’s that whole law of attraction shebang (which you may have read about in the wildly popular book The Secret). The general belief is that if you focus your mind to think of a positive outcome, it’ll ultimately come your way.

Sounds like a bunch of woo-woo BS, doesn’t it?

But it’s actually a lot less woo-woo and a lot more about the power of positive thinking.

Whether or not you fancy yourself a witchy, pesudo-Stevie Nicks or not, I’m sure we can all agree that improving your mindset and hoping for the best has a much sweeter outcome than being a Debbie downer, no?

Does manifesting work?

Again, manifesting isn’t like waving a magic wand and expecting your thoughts to immediately appear before you (it’d be bloody cool if it was though, wouldn’t it?).

Manifesting takes time and patience.

There’s no guarantee that the universe will grant you your wishes, so if it doesn’t work, then it wasn’t meant to be.

But, if it helps, loads of well-regarded people have credited manifestation with helping them to achieve fame and success, from Oprah Winfrey to Jennifer Aniston.

Jennifer Aniston explaining the magic of manifesting. (Credit: The Drew Barrymore Show)

Check out Jennifer Aniston’s interview with fellow manifester Drew Barrymore about how she pretty much made Friends happen with the power of her mind.

The clip has been banging around on social media lately and it’s pretty fkn spot-on and makes the case for relying on the power of manifestation:

How do I manifest?

Now that you know what it is and how it works, you’ll be needing the tools of the trade, so to speak.

Here are some of the go-to methods of manifestation.

Meditate

Since manifestation is all about the power of the mind, naturally, your ability to manifest will be at its greatest when your mind is clear and focused.

To do this, set aside time to meditate: close your eyes, breathe and envision your goals coming to life.

Picture yourself living the life you want to live and before you know it, you might just be!

Make a vision board

Put simply, a vision board is a collage of images, photos and affirmations that represent one’s dreams and desires.

It’s designed to act as a source of inspiration that a person will place somewhere they’ll see it every day, so as to serve as a daily reminder of the goals they’re reaching for.

Head HERE for instructions on how to craft a vision board.

Start journalling

Remember the days of ‘Dear Diary’? Where you’d get home from school and write about your crush, the asshole picking on you in class and your goals for the future (i.e. one day becoming Mr/Mrs Harry Styles)?

Well little did you know, you were actually manifesting — but don’t be deterred by the fact that you’re not Mr/Mrs Harry Styles in the present day because as I said, manifesting doesn’t come with a magic wand.

Get back on your journalling BS (buy a bedazzled diary, if that’ll help you) and write it all down. Record your daily movements and thoughts, which will serve as a communication with your future self so you can one day look back on how far you’ve come.

And, more importantly, write about your dreams and hopes for the future. Scribbling them down and getting them out of your head and onto paper is a way of speaking them to the universe so they’ll come to fruition.

Carry crystals

Certain crystals are believed to have manifestation powers as they summon different energies to you.

For example, carrying rose quartz is believed to bring romance and self-love your way. Carrying clear quartz is believed to promote healing and clarity. And carrying citrine is said to call abundance and prosperity.

You can access the energy of those pretty gem stones by carrying one in your pocket / bag, wearing them as jewellery, keeping them at work or keeping them beside your bed.

But first you’ve gotta clean and charge your crystals for maximum power, HERE’S how to do that.

Burn sage and Palo Santo

Disco infernoooooooooo.

Speaking of inferno, fire is a great way to communicate with the universe.

Burn sacred sticks like sage and Palo Santo to clear negative energy and make way for positivity.

Piper on Charmed burning sage. (Credit: Stan)

Another method that I find to be quite effective is to write your goals and dreams on paper, almost like a wish list, then ignite the paper (safely, of course!).

This will carry your wishes off to the universe and hopefully you’ll see results.

No one method is stronger than the other, just dive into whichever one takes your fancy. Although, it should be noted that using multiple methods in conjunction with each other adds to your manifestation capabilities.

You’d also be wise to pay attention to the various astrological occurrences that assist in manifesting.

Matt Galea is the Managing Editor of PEDESTRIAN.TV, as well as our resident astrologer. His first book How To Spot The (Star) Signs is out now! You can find him on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.