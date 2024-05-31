Virgo Monthly Horoscope 2024: Here’s What You Have In Store For The Month Ahead

Your Virgo monthly horoscope is ready for your perusal, my earth sign friend!

ICYMI: Going forward, we’ll be serving up monthly horoscopes and each sign will get its own whole-ass article so we can do a full-on deep dive into what you can expect for the month ahead.

The spicy star sign tea will be penned by yours truly, Matt Galea — AKA PTV’s Managing Editor and resident astrologer. You’ll remember me from our previous horoscope series Your Horos Are Here. We took a break last year (and in that time I wrote an astrology book How To Spot The (Star) Signs, which is out now!), but we’re back with a fun new format and I hope you love every bit of it!

So without further ado, here’s the Virgo June 2024 horoscopes!

Oh, while I have ya: if you’d like to see what your loved one has in store next month, their horoscope can be found here…

Virgo June Horoscopes 2024

(June 21 – July 22)

SEX + DATING

Venus’ movements around the midway point of this month will spark an upturn in your love life. If things have been dark and stormy lately, then get ready for the clouds to clear and the sun to return to your romantic life.

FINANCE + CAREER

As the Sun heads through your 11th house of friendship and networking throughout June, you will find much success through collaborative endeavours. I know you love doing all the work yourself so you don’t have to share the glory, but remember, there’s power in numbers!

LIFE IN GENERAL

Mercury Retrograde is back with a vengeance and you’re gonna be feeling it big time. Something from your past that you thought you’d dealt with or had put on the “later” shelf will smack you in the face and you’ll have to actually get shit done now. Meanwhile, keep your eyes peeled on the opportunity to travel because something hella fun is on the horizon.

READ MORE The Sun And Jupiter In Taurus 2024: The Luckiest Day Of The Year

Anyway, that’s it from me! Be sure to check back for your monthly Virgo horoscope when July draws closer.

Matt Galea is PTV’s Managing Editor and resident astrologer. He recently released his first book titled How To Spot The (Star) Signs. You can find him on Instagram and TikTok.