September Horoscopes 2024: Here’s What Each Sign Can Expect From The Month Ahead

We’re barrelling towards the end of the year and things are getting serious, so naturally you’re gonna wanna consult your September horoscopes 2024 to see what you’re in for over the next month.

Lemme introduce myself: I’m Matt Galea, PEDESTRIAN.TV’s Managing Editor and resident astrologer (I recently released my first astrology book How To Spot The (Star) Signs, thank you very much!)

The Sun is officially in Virgo and the month ahead will be all about spring cleaning our lives in every sense of the matter. Later on, it’ll move into Libra and it’ll be time to PLAY.

Now drop whatever you’re doing and take a peek into the future via your September horoscopes 2024.

Go on, you know you’re curious!

September Horoscopes 2024

ARIES

March 21 – April 19

LOVE AND DATING

Expect a shift in your relationships between August 30th and September 4th as war planet Mars hits watery and emotional Cancer. Bubbling resentments will hit breaking point and you may start to see someone in a different way after they finally remove their mask and reveal their true colours.

CAREER AND MONEY

Are your finances in shambles? If not, they’re about to be. But not to worry because around September 2nd, we’ll experience the best New Moon of the year to get our lives in order and manage our dollarydoos. Here’s a guide to manifesting, in case you need it!

LIFE IN GENERAL

The way you’re perceived by others — whether it be your friends, fam, colleagues or social media followers — may start to change this month. In a good way or bad way? Well, that’s up to you! With Pluto landing in your sector from September 2, you’ll have the opportunity to make great waves, if you choose to wield the power and take calculated risks.

READ MORE When Is The Next Full Moon In Australia And What Does It Mean For Each Star Sign

TAURUS

April 20 – May 20

SEX AND DATING

Mars beaming into Cancer on September 4th will help you find your voice — use it to help you ask that person out or have that important convo with your loved ones. Here’s a guide on how to charm anyone based on their star sign, if you need it!

CAREER AND WORK

You’re about to see an uptick in your finances as an unexpected amount of money comes with the Venus and Jupiter conjunction on September 14th. Spend it wisely!

LIFE IN GENERAL

Pack your bags, Taurus! Around September 2, you’ll feel inspired to book a last minute trip or you’ll be whisked away by work or that someone special.

Taurus girlies are ready for their next adventure! (Credit: Bridesmaids)

GEMINI

May 21 – June 21

SEX AND DATING

September 14th is one of the best days of the year for romance and friendship, so be sure to earmark this day for your nearest and dearest, Gemini!

WORK AND FINANCE

Your financial woes are about to come to an end as Mars activates your second house of income from September 4th, lining your pockets with an unexpected flow of cash. A wave of ambition will hit you thanks to Virgo Season and you’ll be reaching for the stars at work. Just make sure you practice self-care, especially around September 7 as your workload increases.

LIFE IN GENERAL

Your restless Gemini energy will have you busting to remodel something. The best time to do so is around September 2nd when the fix-it New Moon of the year rises and urges you to edit your lifestyle.

CANCER

June 22 – July 22

SEX AND DATING

Prepare your mind, body, spirt and soul for an intimate conversation that will be taking place around September 3. Remember, honesty and open communication can move mountains, especially in relationships.

FINANCE AND CAREER

Things are about to get busy, busy, busy as the Sun moves into Virgo, the ruler of your third house of communication. Your phone, emails, DMs etc will be blowing up!

LIFE IN GENERAL

Pay close attention to any signs that may appear around September 21, in particular something from your past that comes back into your life.

LEO

July 23 – August 22

SEX AND DATING

If you’ve been feeling like your spark has been lost, never fear! According to your September horoscopes 2024, you’re about to get your mojo back come September 4. Enjoy your newfound surge of confidence. Use it wisely!

FINANCE AND CAREER

Has work been a bit of a shitshow this year? Well not to worry, that should soon end as Uranus goes retrograde on September 1 until the beginning of 2025. Retrogrades are widely believed to bring chaos and chaos only, but sometimes they can actually be a reprieve from the chaos, like this one that is sure to remove any confusion and bad energy from your career zone.

LIFE IN GENERAL

After an extremely stressful and busy period, you’ll finally see light at the end of the tunnel when Mercury Retrograde ends and the cloudy haze you’ve been stuck in finally lifts. Hang in there, Leo. You’ll be able to exhale v. soon.

Much like Leo queen Jennifer Lopez, you’re about to be set free from relationship turmoil! Your September horoscopes 2024 spell positive changes in love. (Credit: Getty)

VIRGO

August 23 – September 22

SEX AND DATING

Any relationship or dating qualms you experienced last month will start to improve over the next month as the Sun moves into your sign and illuminates a solution to the problem(s).

FINANCE AND CAREER

Feel like nothing’s going right in your career? Shit times at work are an essential part of the cosmic eco system. It helps you to grow and push yourself, and could ultimately lead to finding a better career path. But regardless, the shit times will come to an end on September 4. Keep your eyes peeled for sweet new opps! You’ll also find that relationships and your career intersect this month. This may be with a flirty relationship forming with one of your colleagues, starting a business with a mate, or simply getting more involved in the work culture. Expect a positive career update around September 14.

LIFE IN GENERAL

You’re about to get some clarity back as the September 2 New Moon restores your sense of purpose and self. This is literally the best moon of the year to set intentions, so what are you waiting for? Start intention setting! Also, curb your spending around August 30 and September 4 because an unnecessary purchase could wipe you out and leave you broke for the month ahead.

READ MORE Mercury Retrograde Is Really Doing A Number On Us So Here’s A Guide To Surviving The Next Few Weeks

LIBRA

September 23 – October 22

SEX AND DATING

Relationship renos will be necessary between August 30th and September 4th as you start to see cracks in either your relo or your dating style. Virgo Season is the best time to get to werk and make edits! For those who are coupled up, Uranus going retrograde on September 1 is the start of a happier period.

CAREER AND FINANCE

Been lacking motivation at work lately? Your spark will soon return and you’ll be killing it in your profession, especially around September 4 thanks to action planet Mars.

LIFE IN GENERAL

Tap into your spiritual, hippie dippie side on September 2nd when the New Moon empowers you to make positive changes in your life, as well as from September 23 onwards when your season begins. Do a tarot reading, get back into meditating, have an energy healing sesh, practice mindfulness. Whatever works for you, do it!

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

SEX AND DATING

The Supermoon Eclipse that arrives on September 17 will open a portal that will kick off events that roll out over the next two years. The main theme for you here is that you’re going to feel the intense desire to move a certain relationship to the next level. Have those important romantic convos around September 14th, which is one of the most romantic days of the year as love planet Venus beams into luck planet Jupiter, helping you land a cutie.

CAREER AND FINANCES

Uh oh, looks like a bump in the road is coming at work on September 6, just as you were killing it in your career. Don’t let this hiccup knock you off your path. Get back up and show ’em what you’re made of! Scorpios are nothing if not resilient and determined, especially in the workplace. You can’t keep a good Scorp down!

LIFE IN GENERAL

When someone from your past returns with a vengeance around September 2, don’t dive behind the bushes and hide. Instead, face the person / problem head-on and find a resolution. The New Moon will help you do just that!

When shit hits the fan at work, channel Kris Jenner and momager your way through it. (Credit: The Kardashians)

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 21

SEX AND DATING

Your intimacy with a certain someone will take great strides as Mars enters your intimacy sector on September 4.

CAREER AND FINANCES

It’s time to take a step back from a certain professional pursuit that’s filled your plate with too much work. This will become apparent around August 30th and September 4th. Hitting pause or even pulling the plug doesn’t mean you’re failing, it means you’re looking after yourself and focusing on what matters most.

LIFE IN GENERAL

September 14 is one of the luckiest days for you in the way of pretty much everything — romance, friendship, and dollarydoos. Make any major moves on this date!

CAPRICORN

December 22 – January 19

SEX AND DATING

Mars entering Cancer on September 4 will be an intense time for your relationships — make sure you’re honouring your true feelings and speaking from the heart, not from your head.

CAREER AND FINANCES

Some flexibility at work will be required around August 30th to September 4th. Don’t be too rigid in your dealings with others, and also with yourself! If you suddenly feel the urge to change up your career, don’t squash those thoughts. Follow them!

LIFE IN GENERAL

The Supermoon Eclipse on September 17th will help you find your voice and express your true feelings and desires. Bookmark your September horoscopes 2024 and refer back to see important spiritual dates for making big moves.

AQUARIUS

January 20 – February 18

SEX AND DATING

Mercury goes direct in your love sector on August 28th, finally bringing clarity to your relationships. You’ll really need to humble your ass in order to find a resolution to whatever issues have been plaguing you. Don’t be defensive and proud, take accountability and ask your partner / the person you’re dating to do the same.

CAREER AND FINANCES

Your focus over the next month will be making clever and calculated money moves that will help set you up for the future. It’s time to put your big gurl pants on and do some financial planning — don’t be afraid to call in the big guns to help you! (Whether it’s a financial planner, the smartest person in your group chat, or even your folks.)

LIFE IN GENERAL

Uranus Retrograde will have you craving change and new experiences. Break out of your usual routine and you may find yourself with an exciting new lifestyle.

READ MORE Libra Season Is Here So Restore Balance And Reject Anything That Fucks With Your Peace

PISCES

February 19 – March 20

SEX AND DATING

Virgo Season will be all about spring cleaning your relationships. If certain toxic people get washed away in the clean, so be it! The fix-up season lands in your seventh house of relationships, so don’t stop culling until the bad vibes are gone.

CAREER AND FINANCES

The last few months have been bonkers at work but not to worry, a reprieve will come with Mercury going direct this month. Hold on tight babe, you’re almost there! And by the way, your hard work is paying off big time.

LIFE IN GENERAL

You should listen to your intuition ALWAYS, but especially around September 1 when an unexpected epiphany could give you the answer you’ve been searching for.

And so concludes your September horoscopes 2024. See ya next month for October!

Ooh, and if you need a gift for your Leo pal, here’s where to look!

Matt Galea is the Managing Editor of PEDESTRIAN.TV, as well as our resident astrologer who penned your September horoscopes 2024. You can find him on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.