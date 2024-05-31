Scorpio Monthly Horoscope 2024: Here’s What You Have In Store For The Month Ahead

Your Scorpio monthly horoscope is ready for your perusal, my water sign friend!

Scorpio May Horoscopes 2024

(June 21 – July 22)

SEX + DATING

Midway through the month, Mars will enter your communication sector. Mars is quite a spicy planet so it’s likely to leave you short-tempered. Be extra careful in your communication with your dates and/or partner. Instead, channel the energy to work through any tension that exists in your relo.

CAREER + FINANCES

As the Sun moves through your ninth house of adventure, dare to dream BIG when it comes to your career goals. Ponder the possibility of doing something completely different to what you’re doing now. I’m not saying to quit your job instantly, but start to enquire about whether a new career path / course study could be the answer for your future happiness.

LIFE IN GENERAL

Your ruling planet Pluto will have you feeling hella pensive this month. Lean into it! Do as much self-reflection and introspection as you can to help you figure out what it is you want for the rest of 2024.

