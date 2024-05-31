Sagittarius Monthly Horoscope 2024: Here’s What You Have In Store For The Month Ahead

Our Sagittarius monthly horoscope is ready for your perusal, my fire sign friend!

Going forward, we'll be serving up monthly horoscopes and each sign will get its own whole-ass article so we can do a full-on deep dive into what you can expect for the month ahead.

The spicy star sign tea will be penned by yours truly, Matt Galea — AKA PTV's Managing Editor and resident astrologer.

So without further ado, here's the Sagittarius June 2024 horoscopes!

Sagittarius June Horoscopes 2024

SEX + DATING

You’ve been running from your feelings rather than dealing with them and guess what? They’re finally going to catch up with you as Cancer Season (AKA the moody binch period) and Mercury Retrograde collide in June. Tackle the issue head-on. Unpack it and put it to bed once and for all.

CAREER + FINANCES

Mercury Retrograde is going to cloud your better judgement when it comes to finances and your career, so make sure you’re discerning when making decisions in June. Especially big ones that’ll impact your life long term, such as changing careers or dropping heaps of cash on luxury items.

LIFE IN GENERAL

If you’re thinking of travelling this month, I’d recommend rolling with the end of June (ideally the last week). It’s great to be spontaneous but it’s also smart to save up as much as you can and ensure that you won’t wind up in the hole when you return from your vacay ‘cos you’ve blown the budget on luxe travel.

Anyway, that's it from me!

Matt Galea is PTV’s Managing Editor and resident astrologer. He recently released his first book titled How To Spot The (Star) Signs. You can find him on Instagram and TikTok.