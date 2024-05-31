Libra Monthly Horoscope 2024: Here’s What You Have In Store For The Month Ahead

Your Libra monthly horoscope is ready for your perusal, my air sign friend!

ICYMI: Going forward, we’ll be serving up monthly horoscopes and each sign will get its own whole-ass article so we can do a full-on deep dive into what you can expect for the month ahead.

The spicy star sign tea will be penned by yours truly, Matt Galea — AKA PTV’s Managing Editor and resident astrologer. You’ll remember me from our previous horoscope series Your Horos Are Here. We took a break last year (and in that time I wrote an astrology book How To Spot The (Star) Signs, which is out now!), but we’re back with a fun new format and I hope you love every bit of it!

So without further ado, here’s the Libra June 2024 horoscopes!

Libra May Horoscopes 2024

(June 21 – July 22)

SEX + DATING

Go ahead and attend all of the parties and events in June because your love sector is peaking and you’re likely to form meaningful connections. This is all thanks to matchmaker planet Venus who wants you to feel the love big time this month.

CAREER + FINANCE

Cancer Season will hit you riiiiiiight in the career zone and amplify your sense of ambition. Now is the time to step into your power and ace those tasks and as a result, receive all of the props and kudos from the higher ups at work.

LIFE IN GENERAL

Midway through the month, your focus will turn to your home and fam as a dispute sends ripples through your inner circle. Tap into your balancing Libran energy to restore order and mend the rifts that either you or your nearest and dearest are involved in.

Anyway, that’s it from me! Be sure to check back for your monthly Libra horoscope when July draws closer.

Matt Galea is PTV’s Managing Editor and resident astrologer. He recently released his first book titled How To Spot The (Star) Signs. You can find him on Instagram and TikTok.