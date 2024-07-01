July Horoscopes 2024: Here’s What Each Sign Can Expect From The Month Ahead

We’re past halfway through the year, folks, and I’m sure you need guidance so here’s your monthly astrology horoscope for July 2024.

This month, there’s a new moon in Cancer on July 5 then a full moon in Capricorn on July 21. Moody Cancer Season rages on until July 22 when the sun makes its move into fire sign Leo.

Read on to see what you have in store this July according to your horoscope…

July Horoscopes 2024

ARIES

March 21 – April 19

LOVE AND DATING

Guess what Aries? There’s a spicy fling on the horizon as conversational planet Mercury hits up love planet Venus, giving you the chance to spark convos and connections with certain cuties in your orbit.

CAREER AND MONEY

Watch your spending this month and avoid making any huge money moves — whether it’s pondering a more exxy apartment or buying a fuck-off expensive luxury item. Your ruling planet Mars is linking up with chaotic Uranus in your finance sector midway through the month. Leo Season kicking off on July 22 will bring a surge of creativity to your work and you’ll be crushing it at all your work and non-work related projects.

LIFE IN GENERAL

Cancer Season is a time to reconnect with your nearest and dearest and make sure everything’s all good on the homefront. You’ll have the opportunity to do so when the Cancer new moon hits on July 5 in particular. Use this time to strengthen and perhaps even heal the bonds you have with your family, close friends and housemates.

TAURUS

April 20 – May 20

SEX + DATING

Have you had a mad friend crush on someone but you’ve been too nervous or shy to try and take it to the next level? The new moon hitting on July 5 will bring with it the opportunity to spark new friendships, so go ahead and ask your soon-to-be bestie out on a friendship date!

CAREER + WORK

Something’s been holding you back from crushing it at work. Not to worry, the Capricorn full moon on July 21 will help you cut through the nonsense and get shit done!

LIFE IN GENERAL

Although Taureans typically tend to be more thoughtful and calculated, this month you’re likely to be impulsive and unpredictable as Mars hits Uranus in your sign. Try getting out of your comfort zone and trying something new. I know that sounds terrifying, but things have been getting a lil dull lately. It’s time to shake the deck!

GEMINI

May 21 – June 21

SEX + DATING

Are you harbouring resentments and negative feelings towards a certain someone? Well the Capricorn full moon on July 21 invites you to unpack these feelings and figure out a way to course correct your relationship. This doesn’t necessarily have to be a romantic partner, btw. Could be anyone!

WORK + FINANCE

Your financial situation doesn’t look like it’s getting any better so now’s the time to do something about it, thanks to the stern, disciplined and money-focused sign of Capricorn beaming in with a new moon, AKA fresh energy. Around the Capricorn full moon on July 21, sit down and come up with ways to either make more money or curb your spending. Yep. It’s time to go on a budget and this time, stick to it! Don’t worry, idea planet Mercury hits up luck planet Jupiter a few days later, helping you dream up all kinds of money-saving/making ideas.

LIFE IN GENERAL

If you’ve been a little down on your confidence lately, do not blame yourself. It’s the universe. Cancer Season’s energy has put you in an analytical state where you’ve been questioning your thoughts, feelings and life choices, which is totally sweet! It’s necessary for growth. Come Leo Season, your spark will return and you’ll have a newfound confidence.

CANCER

June 22 – July 22

SEX + DATING

You’ve been having a bit of a break from the dating game but guess what? Break’s over! The Capricorn full moon on July 21 will reinvigorate your spark and have a bunch of cuties knocking on your door. And for those in relationships, you can expect some sexy times and hot dates with your other half.

Cancers pondering life.

FINANCE + CAREER

Leo Season is typically party season but you might find that hitting the town is an impossible venture for you with your current financial sitch. In the lead-up to Leo Season, start finding ways to save (and make!) money. You are a year older now, after all.

LIFE IN GENERAL

Dream big this month, especially around July 11 as dreamy planet Neptune hits up beauty planet Venus. Allow yourself to have a romantic view of the world and channel this energy in everything you do from creative endeavours to your fit choices.

LEO

July 23 – August 22

SEX + DATING

Your love life will be peaking midway through the month when love planet Venus enters your sign on July 11. The planet also governs beauty so expect to be batting people off with a stick as potential suitors fill your DMs with flirty messages.

FINANCE + CAREER

Don’t let the excitement of your birthday season allow you to ruin the financial progress you’ve made. Start saving for your bday season ASAP and opt for plans that you actually can afford. The full moon on July 21 falls in Capricorn AKA the most financially responsible sign, so tap into this energy to help you make wise decisions.

If astrology isn’t real, then explain to me why the god made Jennifer Lopez a Leo? (Credit: Instagram)

LIFE IN GENERAL

You’re about to turn a year older and since it’s emotive Cancer Season, you’ll likely be all pensive for the first half of the month. Allow yourself to get in your feelings and analyse how far you’ve come in life and where you hope to go over the next year. Then when your season hits, it’ll be time to party and embrace your new era!

VIRGO

August 23 – September 22

SEX + DATING

Have things been slow in your love life? Well not to worry, get-shit-done sign Capricorn has a full moon on July 21 so expect some action to occur around that time. Hell yeah!

FINANCE + CAREER

If there’s any financial moves or career goals you’ve been meaning to make, the time to press play on those would be around July 20 as motivation planet Mars hits your career zone and your chances for success are at an all-time high.

LIFE IN GENERAL

Your ruling planet Mercury hits your 12th house on July 2. WTF does this mean? Well, for the most part, your intuition will be peaking so pay attention to signs from the universe and whatever you do, make sure you listen to and honour your gut instincts. When something is not right, you’ll know!

LIBRA

September 23 – October 22

SEX AND DATING

Try to go to as many social occasions as ya can this Leo Season. The cosmic energy will help you pull in all of the cuties. Unless of course you’re off dating, in which case you should still go, if nothing else than to have A+ Leo Season hangs with your faves.

CAREER AND FINANCE

This month, your work and social lives will collide. You’ll be having a ball at work and vibing with your co-workers like never before. Just make sure you don’t end up doing anything during afterwork drinks that’ll make things awks for you at work (whether it’s flirting with a coworker or telling everyone that the sickie you pulled the other day was a lie).

LIFE IN GENERAL

As the social butterfly of the zodiac, you have the ability to be a connecter, of sorts. Use your social prowess to matchmake among your friends and join friend groups with the intention of having your besties become besties with your other besties.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

SEX + DATING

Buckle up and brace for impact as war planet Mars hits up Uranus in your relationship zone. There may be some drama on the love front (what else is new?). Accept the fact that your desires and needs may have shifted and changes may need to be made. More than anything, make sure you’re setting boundaries and sticking to the boundaries of others.

CAREER + FINANCES

As the Sun moves through your ninth house of adventure, dare to dream BIG when it comes to your career goals. Ponder the possibility of doing something completely different to what you’re doing now. I’m not saying to quit your job instantly, but start to enquire about whether a new career path / course study could be the answer for your future happiness.

Channel Scorpio boss Kris Jenner with all your wheelings and dealings this month. (Credit: Instagram)

LIFE IN GENERAL

Cancer Season is all about getting in touch with your inner self and following your passions, and as for Leo Season, that’s the most passionate sign of all! You’ll find that during July, you’ll become more determined than ever to embrace the things you’re good at with full force, whether it’s applying for a new job, starting a side hustle, signing up for a new class, learning a language, you name it.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 21

SEX AND DATING

The Cancer new moon bodes for some horny times with whoever it is you’re boning at the moment. Not boning anyone? Then expect the new moon to bring a new hottie into your orbit. Love that for you!

CAREER AND FINANCES

The full moon in Capricorn brings with it an upturn in your finances. Either you’ll find that you’ve saved more dollarydoos than you realised, you’ll discover an opportunity to spend/save lots of dough, or you’ll experience an unexpected uptick in cash. How you receive the influx of $$$ is not important, what is important is that you don’t blow it all instantly.

LIFE IN GENERAL

This month you’ll find the opportunity to adjust your relationship with your family or with your housemates thanks to healing planet Neptune going retrograde in Pisces, affecting your fourth house of home and fam. Now is the time to set clear boundaries and insist that they set their own to forge a path of renewal of growth in your relationships.

CAPRICORN

December 22 – January 19

SEX AND DATING

No one has enjoyed the downtime and introspection of Cancer Season more than you. But come Leo Season, it’ll be time for you to let your hair down and enjoy all that life has to offer. In doing so, you might meet someone unexpected!

CAREER AND FINANCES

The Cancer new moon and movements of your ruling planet Saturn will bring with it the chance for great success and recognition at work, which is just what you were hoping to read, I’m sure. And if that doesn’t work, the full moon in your sign is a great time for manifesting whatever you damn well like!

LIFE IN GENERAL

When Neptune goes retrograde, your communication style will shift. You’ll find that you’re approaching people and situations differently — in a softer and more empathetic way. This is a good thing! Embracing vulnerability is actually a sign of strength, not weakness.

AQUARIUS

January 20 – February 18

SEX AND DATING

Don’t be surprised if your situationship becomes serious and your casual hook-ups result in actual feelings as dreamy Neptune goes retrograde in emotional Pisces.

Don’t be surprised when you catch all of the feelings this month, Aquarius. (Credit: X)

CAREER AND FINANCES

Beware of what you post on social media this month as cosmic energy spells lil slip-ups that you might wind up regretting. Think before posting, double check, run it by the group chat first if you must.

LIFE IN GENERAL

Your burn out is real and you need to honour it! The new moon in Cancer offers you the chance for healing and to tap out and recharge. Take this opportunity please, your mind, body and soul need it!

PISCES

February 19 – March 20

SEX AND DATING

The Cancer new moon is the perfect time to focus on finding your pleasure. Try some new kinky shit with your partner, arrange some hot hook-ups on dating apps, hit up your ex just for one last roll in the hay. If none of the above appeal to you, go grab yourself a new sex toy!

CAREER AND FINANCES

You might see a sudden uptick in your finances this month and it’ll come at just the right time. Go ahead and treat yourself, but also try and put some away for a rainy day.

LIFE IN GENERAL

When your ruling planet Neptune goes retrograde, you’re invited to focus on self-love, self-care and general rejuvenation.

And there you have it! See yas next month for your August 2024 horoscope.

Matt Galea is the Managing Editor of PEDESTRIAN.TV, as well as our resident astrologer.