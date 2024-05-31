Cancer Monthly Horoscope 2024: Here’s What You Have In Store For The Month Ahead

Your Cancer monthly horoscope is ready for your perusal, my water sign friend!

ICYMI: Going forward, we’ll be serving up monthly horoscopes and each sign will get its own whole-ass article so we can do a full-on deep dive into what you can expect for the month ahead.

The spicy star sign tea will be penned by yours truly, Matt Galea — AKA PTV’s Managing Editor and resident astrologer. You’ll remember me from our previous horoscope series Your Horos Are Here. We took a break last year (and in that time I wrote an astrology book How To Spot The (Star) Signs, which is out now!), but we’re back with a fun new format and I hope you love every bit of it!

So without further ado, here’s the Cancer May 2024 horoscopes!

Cancer May Horoscopes 2024

(June 21 – July 22)

SEX + DATING

Throughout the next month, your connection with a certain someone will grow exponentially. It could be with someone new and exciting or with someone you’re already ultra in tune with. Whether expected or unexpected, be sure to follow wherever it leads.

CAREER + WORK

I know the last month has been nothing short of cosmic chaos but believe it or not, it was actually a good thing. Hear me out! We don’t learn, grow, or evolve when we’re given an easy ride. It’s when we have to push ourselves that we see what we’re truly made of and we’re able to become the best version of ourselves. Anyway, the point of all this cheesiness is that you’re about to reap the rewards of your hard work as Aries hits your 10th house of career in May, helping you to finally see the results of those goals you’ve been kicking.

LIFE IN GENERAL

You know that course you’ve been dying to study? Or that book club you’ve been meaning to start? Or that team you’ve been dying to join? Well now is the time to do it! Do all of the things! You promised yourself you would in 2024 and we’re creeping up to the midway point. Fulfil your promise to yourself before we get there — you know you want to!

Pluto Retrograde in Aquarius begins

May 2, 2024

Mercury Retrograde might have ended but guess what? The comms planet isn’t the only one that goes retrograde! In fact, every planet experiences its cosmic backslide and Pluto is next up. The good news is that Pluto Retrograde isn’t quite as scary as Mercury Retrograde! You see, Pluto is the planet of transformation, so when it goes retrograde, expect changes to occur — which could be positive or negative, but they’re always for the greater good in the end! More on that HERE.

New Moon in Taurus

May 8, 2024

This is a time to spark new beginnings, but authentic ones. Ones that feel soulful and real. Ones that will go the distance and last a while. Don’t opt for short-term happiness, find yourself something of substance that really feels right. The Taurus new moon energy will help you do just that.

Gemini Season begins

May 21, 2024

Goodbye Taurus Season’s chill vibes, hello erratic Gemini Season! It’s time to overthink and overanalyse to our heart’s content. Suss out everything you need to know about navigating this kooky spiritual season.

Full Moon in Sagittarius

May 24, 2024

Gemini Season’s erratic energy might start to fuck with your head but good news, the Sagittarius Full Moon is here to help you declutter your life! The precise energy of the archer will help you set clear goals and intentions and the power of the full moon is the perfect time to manifest them into existence.

Anyway, that’s it from me! Be sure to check back for your monthly Cancer horoscope when June draws closer.

Matt Galea is PTV’s Managing Editor and resident astrologer. He recently released his first book titled How To Spot The (Star) Signs. You can find him on Instagram and TikTok.