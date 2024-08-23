22 Virgo-Approved Birthday Gift Ideas For The Little Perfectionist In Your Life

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Friends, it’s Virgo season, a time when we celebrate the earth signs. Now, if you know a Virgo man or woman, you’ll know just how good they are a gift-giving. So, now is the time to show them just how much you’ve been paying attention to their likes and dislikes by nailing the perfect Virgo gift ideas.

While writing this, I couldn’t stop thinking about the gifts I need to get the Virgo men and women in my life. I’m actually surrounded by them. To know exactly where to start, I reached out to PTV’s resident astrologer and author, Matty Galea, to learn a little more about the Virgo star sign, and to get a little guidance on the best birthday gifts for Virgos.

Here’s what I learnt.

Our methodical little Virgos are often born between 23 August and 22 September and are the most organised among the star signs.

Understanding The Virgo Traits & Likes

According to Matty, Virgos are whip-smart, ultra-organised, down-to-earth boss babes who tend to be more clever and calculated when it comes to their purchases. “They’re not afraid to splurge, but only after researching the item thoroughly beforehand,” he says.

Naturally, “Virgos are obsessed with gorg stationery and will spend top dollar to ensure their stuff is aesthetically pleasing to help them tick off those tasks,” says Matty. “They’re also massive bookworms and could pretty much open up their own library with the amount of books they buy.”

So some of our gift ideas will come as no surprise.

12 Of The Best Gifts For A Virgo Woman

From fragrances and grio socks to summer bags and sunnies these are the best Virgo gift ideas for women.

Virgos love a practical but cute gift, so this adorable knitted handbag is a wonderful idea. It’s the kind of statement piece a Virgo will appreciate. Shop Summery Copehangen, $109

Virgos also tend to love the finer things in life, so naturally they gravitate to local Aussie label Spell. We love this sunglasses for summer, so it stands to reason that they’ll make a brilliant gift idea. Shop Spell, $260

While Virgos love structure and uniform things, they also love individualism, so they’ll appreciate a gift like Glossier’s YOU fragrance. It’s formulated to be a skin-scent enhancer — meaning it smells a little different on everyone, which a Virgo will love. Shop Glossier, from $53

We reckon it’s a safe bet that the Virgo girlie in your life is also a Pilates girlie, making these grip socks an easy present. Shop Move Active, $22.95

Considering how much Virgos like organisation, she’ll still sure as shit LOVE this set of makeup cases. You get four really decent-sized makeup cases that she can use for her toiletries, makeup, skincare, haircare — the lot. Plus, all the different patterns are really cute and you can store them inside each other when you’re not using them. Shop Sportgirl, $49.95

Speaking of organisation — a Virgo girlie will more than appreciate a good notebook or journal for her birthday. In fact, they basically live and die by them. Shop Papier, $40

While Virgos are typically very demure, very mindful, they often love a little bit of spice. So these cute nail stickers from Flowerbed Nails are a brilliant gift idea. Shop Flowerbed Nails, $15

Virgo girlies also deserve a little treat, and Saint Valentine is where you’ll find it. Shop Saint Valentine, $153 (usually $205)

You’re probably sensing a pretty big trend here in the gifting department — organisation. Virgos LOVE THAT SHIT. So of course, July’s Packing Cubes made our list. Shop July, $95

Casetify Sonny Angel Harvest Medley Case

Another cute little birthday gift idea for a Virgo— and one they probably need but won’t buy themselves — is a new phone case. Casetify has heaps to choose from for all different makes and models of phones. Shop Casetify, $99.99

New hot girl headphones, say less. Shop Beats x Kim Kardashian, $529

Cleanse & Co Zodiac Crystal Kit – Virgo

Every ultra-organised Virgo has a little woo-woo in them, so this personalised crystal kit from Cleanse & Co is a great gift idea. Shop Cleanse & Co, $35

10 Of The Best Gift Ideas For A Virgo Man

Introducing our picks for the best gift ideas for the Virgo man in your life, from cooking tools and appliances to headphones and hot sauce.

Virgo men love a practical gift, so this non-stick fry pan is a pretty dope gift idea. It’s from the cult-cooking brand Always Pan, and is made without PFAS, otherwise known as “Forever Chemicals”. Shop Our Place, $330

Another practical, money-saving gift idea is a coffee machine. Virgo men give drip coffee vibes, so we’d go for something like this Smeg Retro Drop Filter Coffee machine. Shop Smeg, $217.15 (usually $319)

Virgo men are very demure, very mind full — and will love the Bose QuietComfort SC Headphones. They have both Quiet and Aware Modes so that he can choose to tune the world out or let it in just enough to notice the hustle and bustle around him while still listening to his favourite playlists and podcasts. Shop Bose, $297.46 (usually $349.95)

Therabody Theragun Mini

Virgo men probably have one of the more disciplined workout programs, so they should have an equally as good recovery routine. Help ’em by gifting them a mini Theragun. Shop Therabody, $249 (usually $349)

If the Virgo man in your life also happens to be a sneakerhead, he’s really going to appreciate Joseph Joseph’s ShoeCase Storage Boxes. The storage box comes fitted with an easy-access tray that slides out when the front is opened. Plus, the stackable design is perfect for organised and customisable storage. Shop Joseph Joseph, $89.95

The organised Virgo man will adore this SnapWireless Universal PowerPack. It’s the ultimate travel charger and comes with interchangeable adaptors. Shop SnapWireless, $169.95

Fancy Hanks Gift Pack

If he likes it adding a little something, something to his meals, he’ll adore this Fancy Hanks Gift Pack. It includes one original BBQ sauce, one jalapeno and peach sauce, some chicken salt, taco rub, and BBQ pepper rub. Shop Fancy Hanks, $69.95

If he’s yet to jump on the Stanley trend, be his introduction to greatness. The perfect birthday gift idea for a well hydrated Virgo. Shop Stanley, $70

What guy doesn’t love working the BBQ? He’ll appreciate this little two-in-one tool from Dreamfarm. It’s a stainless steel spatula and knife in one thanks to the serrated edge for cutting. Handy! Shop Dreamfarm, $39.95

Another goof Virgo gift idea? A Kindle to help him get through his summer reading list. Shop Kindle (2022 release), $179

That’s it for our birthday gifts for Virgo men and women, but if you’ve made it this far, we’re going to guess you’re into astrology. If so, you can check out our monthly horoscopes here.

Matt Galea is PTV’s Managing Editor and resident astrologer. He recently released his first book titled How To Spot The (Star) Signs. You can find him on Instagram and TikTok.

Image Credit: Papier / Beats / Stanley / Casetify / Our Place / Move Active