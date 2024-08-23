22 Virgo-Approved Birthday Gift Ideas For The Little Perfectionist In Your Life

Friends, it’s Virgo season, a time when we celebrate the earth signs. Now, if you know a Virgo man or woman, you’ll know just how good they are a gift-giving. So, now is the time to show them just how much you’ve been paying attention to their likes and dislikes by nailing the perfect Virgo gift ideas.
While writing this, I couldn’t stop thinking about the gifts I need to get the Virgo men and women in my life. I’m actually surrounded by them. To know exactly where to start, I reached out to PTV’s resident astrologer and author, Matty Galea, to learn a little more about the Virgo star sign, and to get a little guidance on the best birthday gifts for Virgos.
Here’s what I learnt.
When Are The Virgo Birthday Dates
Our methodical little Virgos are often born between 23 August and 22 September and are the most organised among the star signs.
Understanding The Virgo Traits & Likes
According to Matty, Virgos are whip-smart, ultra-organised, down-to-earth boss babes who tend to be more clever and calculated when it comes to their purchases. “They’re not afraid to splurge, but only after researching the item thoroughly beforehand,” he says.
Naturally, “Virgos are obsessed with gorg stationery and will spend top dollar to ensure their stuff is aesthetically pleasing to help them tick off those tasks,” says Matty. “They’re also massive bookworms and could pretty much open up their own library with the amount of books they buy.”
So some of our gift ideas will come as no surprise.
12 Of The Best Gifts For A Virgo Woman
From fragrances and grio socks to summer bags and sunnies these are the best Virgo gift ideas for women.
Summery Copehangen Jojo Small Bag
Virgos love a practical but cute gift, so this adorable knitted handbag is a wonderful idea. It’s the kind of statement piece a Virgo will appreciate.
Spell Sunshine With Double Brown Gradients
Virgos also tend to love the finer things in life, so naturally they gravitate to local Aussie label Spell. We love this sunglasses for summer, so it stands to reason that they’ll make a brilliant gift idea.
Glossier You
While Virgos love structure and uniform things, they also love individualism, so they’ll appreciate a gift like Glossier’s YOU fragrance. It’s formulated to be a skin-scent enhancer — meaning it smells a little different on everyone, which a Virgo will love.
Move Active Zodiac Grip Socks
We reckon it’s a safe bet that the Virgo girlie in your life is also a Pilates girlie, making these grip socks an easy present.
Sportsgirl LUNA – 4-in-1 Makeup Bag
Considering how much Virgos like organisation, she’ll still sure as shit LOVE this set of makeup cases. You get four really decent-sized makeup cases that she can use for her toiletries, makeup, skincare, haircare — the lot. Plus, all the different patterns are really cute and you can store them inside each other when you’re not using them.
Papier Fresh Cherries Notebook
Speaking of organisation — a Virgo girlie will more than appreciate a good notebook or journal for her birthday. In fact, they basically live and die by them.
Flowerbed Nail Stickers
While Virgos are typically very demure, very mindful, they often love a little bit of spice. So these cute nail stickers from Flowerbed Nails are a brilliant gift idea.
Saint Valentine Miro Earrings
Virgo girlies also deserve a little treat, and Saint Valentine is where you’ll find it.
July Packing Cubes
You’re probably sensing a pretty big trend here in the gifting department — organisation. Virgos LOVE THAT SHIT. So of course, July’s Packing Cubes made our list.
Casetify Sonny Angel Harvest Medley Case
Another cute little birthday gift idea for a Virgo— and one they probably need but won’t buy themselves — is a new phone case. Casetify has heaps to choose from for all different makes and models of phones.
Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones (Kim Special Edition Earth)
New hot girl headphones, say less.
Cleanse & Co Zodiac Crystal Kit – Virgo
Every ultra-organised Virgo has a little woo-woo in them, so this personalised crystal kit from Cleanse & Co is a great gift idea.
10 Of The Best Gift Ideas For A Virgo Man
Introducing our picks for the best gift ideas for the Virgo man in your life, from cooking tools and appliances to headphones and hot sauce.
Our Place Titanium Always Pan Pro
Virgo men love a practical gift, so this non-stick fry pan is a pretty dope gift idea. It’s from the cult-cooking brand Always Pan, and is made without PFAS, otherwise known as “Forever Chemicals”.
Smeg Retro Drip Filter Coffee
Another practical, money-saving gift idea is a coffee machine. Virgo men give drip coffee vibes, so we’d go for something like this Smeg Retro Drop Filter Coffee machine.
Bose QuietComfort SC Headphones
Virgo men are very demure, very mind full — and will love the Bose QuietComfort SC Headphones. They have both Quiet and Aware Modes so that he can choose to tune the world out or let it in just enough to notice the hustle and bustle around him while still listening to his favourite playlists and podcasts.
Therabody Theragun Mini
Virgo men probably have one of the more disciplined workout programs, so they should have an equally as good recovery routine. Help ’em by gifting them a mini Theragun.
Joseph Joseph ShoeCase 2-piece Grey Shoe Storage Box
If the Virgo man in your life also happens to be a sneakerhead, he’s really going to appreciate Joseph Joseph’s ShoeCase Storage Boxes. The storage box comes fitted with an easy-access tray that slides out when the front is opened. Plus, the stackable design is perfect for organised and customisable storage.
SnapWireless PowerPack Universal
The organised Virgo man will adore this SnapWireless Universal PowerPack. It’s the ultimate travel charger and comes with interchangeable adaptors.
Fancy Hanks Gift Pack
If he likes it adding a little something, something to his meals, he’ll adore this Fancy Hanks Gift Pack. It includes one original BBQ sauce, one jalapeno and peach sauce, some chicken salt, taco rub, and BBQ pepper rub.
Stanley Iceflow 800ml
If he’s yet to jump on the Stanley trend, be his introduction to greatness. The perfect birthday gift idea for a well hydrated Virgo.
Dreamfarm BBQ Chopula
What guy doesn’t love working the BBQ? He’ll appreciate this little two-in-one tool from Dreamfarm. It’s a stainless steel spatula and knife in one thanks to the serrated edge for cutting. Handy!
Kindle (2022 release)
Another goof Virgo gift idea? A Kindle to help him get through his summer reading list.
That’s it for our birthday gifts for Virgo men and women, but if you’ve made it this far, we’re going to guess you’re into astrology. If so, you can check out our monthly horoscopes here.
Matt Galea is PTV’s Managing Editor and resident astrologer. He recently released his first book titled How To Spot The (Star) Signs. You can find him on Instagram and TikTok.
Image Credit: Papier / Beats / Stanley / Casetify / Our Place / Move Active