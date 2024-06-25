22 Cancer-Approved Birthday Gift Ideas That’ll Appeal To Even The Crabbiest Of Water Signs

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s Cancer szn, baby. And as a July-born crab, I’ve been curating a list of the best gift ideas for Cancer star signs for, well, basically my entire life. I’m a seasoned pro when it comes to birthday gifts for Cancers, you could say.

But before we talk about what gifts to give the Cancer men and women in your life, let’s unpack what we already know about the water signs with the help of PTV’s resident astrologer and author, Matty Galea.

The Cancer babies in our lives are born between June 22 – July 22, and they’re one of three air signs in the zodiac (along with Pisces and Scorpio).

Understanding Cancer Traits & Likes

Cancers are the moody little marshmallows of the zodiac, and often like their ruling animal, a little crabby. “Not in a savage way, just in the way of feeling every single damn emotion,” explains Matty.

But Cancer signs are also sweet, sensitive, and pensive folks that inhabit all of the love languages, especially gift-giving, according to Matty. “They’re always on the lookout for gift ideas for both their loved ones and for themselves, just because.”

So what kind of birthday gift do you get a Cancer baby? “A Cancer’s home sanctuary is incredibly important to them so they spend lots of time (and money) on making sure their pad is a lush pleasure palace,” says Matty. So gifting them something for their sweet abode is always a good idea. “They also love treating their loved ones to surprise lil gifts just so they know they’re loved,” explains Matty, so treating them to something they’d usually gift others — think a pilate membership, some hot/cold therapy, a really good facial.

12 Of The Best Gifts For A Cancer Woman

From funky decor pillows and beautiful wine cups to fluffy pyjamas and slip dresses for Euro summer, these are the best gifts for cancer women.

Cancer star signs absolutely fkn love a self-care moment. So, this wellness journal is a top-tier gift idea. It’s loaded with easy ways to track their goals, sleep habits and energy levels, as well as journaling what they’re grateful for. Shop Papier $50

This pillow wreaks of Cancer energy. Most days, I want to be where the people aren’t. Shop Furbish Studio $180.27

Any Cancer baby would love slipping into these bougie pyjamas after their ~everything~ shower. Shop Midnight Mischief, $249.95

If she’s a Cancer, she has two home modes. One is sashaying around the house in a fluffy robe without a care. While the other is rotting in bed and shutting the world out. If we can look good while doing both, we’ll take it. Shop Hommey, $34.10, usually $149

If any zodiac sign needs an emotional support water bottle, it’s our little crabby friends. Shop Stanley, $80

Our water sign friends are typically the most nostalgic of the zodiac, so giving them a gift that’ll allow them to capture precious memories with loved ones is the perfect Cancer gift idea. Shop Polaroid, $144

Cancers are known water babies who love a beach holiday, so expect them to be spending their birthdays beachside with a cocktail in hand. So, of course, they’ll need a dress for the occasion. Our pick is this saucy little number from Bydee. Shop Bydee, $159

We’d bet ya the price of this gorgeous bottle of wine that the Cancer girlie in your life is also a rosé girlie. Therefore, we know she’ll adore this Aromantiques Rosé. According to the brand, this is a very light-bodied wine with juicy strawberry, plum and mulberry flavours. YUM! Shop Aromantiques, $30

Our water sign friends are usually also eco-conscious, so gifting them something to lessen their footprint is always a good idea. We love this ‘Bottle & Bowl Bundle’ from the legends over at Frank Green. Shop Frank Green, $104.95

What astrology-loving girlie doesn’t love a necklace with their star sign on it? Shop By Charlotte, $69

As much as your crabby friend is a homebody, she probably also loves entertaining all of her friends in her humble abode. So these beautiful wine glasses would make for a wonderful gift idea. Plus, they’re bang on budget for a two-pack. Shop No.22 Home, $49

Who doesn’t like to smell good?! This D.S & DURGA fragrance is the perfect everyday fragrance — and the perfect birthday gift for Cancers. Shop D.S & DURGA, $349

10 Of The Best Gifts For A Gemini Man

Our picks for the best gifts for the Cancer man in your life, from coffee machines and skincare to watches and headphones.

It’s 2024, most men should have a skincare routine — and you know a Cancer man definitely has a skincare routine, so why not gift him a new set to try? We love this one from Kiehl’s. Shop Kiehl’s, $175

If you and the Cancer man in your life enjoy a Saturday morning run club, giving him a fresh pair of sneakers is a damn good idea. And you can’t go wrong with a pair of the new Nike Pegasus 41s. Shop Nike, $240

Stuck on gift ideas for a Cancer man? Why not give them a nice watch? We like this one from TAG Heuer. Shop TAG Heuer, $3,250

Cancer men often enjoy getting lost in music, so why not give them a damn good set of headphones?! The new Sonos Ace over-ear headphones are noise cancelling, have a 30-hour battery life, an industry-leading Dolby Atmos experience with dynamic head tracking. Shop Sonos Ace, $699

There’s nothing a Cancer man enjoys more than the finer things in his home, so if he’s yet to buy himself a slick coffee machine, there’s your gift idea. Shop Sunbeam, $179 (usually $279)

For the Cancer man who likes to pop on a little music while he bops around the house. Shop Crosley, $269.95

Another self-care gift for a Cancer man — Aēsop’s Invigorating Citrus Trio. It’s a body cleanser, a body balm and an oil. Shop Aēsop, $157

As far as gift ideas for Cancer men go, this one’s hard to beat. Shop Ugg, $279.99

Cancers love to be cosy, which means this fleece jumper is a great birthday gift for cancers. Shop Quiksilver, $119.99

If your man missed out on Elden Ring the first time around, make sure he’s on the ball this time by giving him a copy for his birthday. Shop Elden Ring, $99 (usually $119.95)

That’s it for our birthday gifts for Cancers, but if you’ve made it this far, we’re going to guess you’re into astrology. If so, you can check out our monthly horoscopes here.

Matt Galea is PTV’s Managing Editor and resident astrologer. He recently released his first book titled How To Spot The (Star) Signs. You can find him on Instagram and TikTok.