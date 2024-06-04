22 Gemini-Approved Birthday Gift Ideas That’ll Appeal To Both Sides Of Their Personality

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s Gemini szn, bitches. And as someone who feels like they’re surrounded by June born twin signs, I’ve been on the hunt for the best gift ideas for Geminis for a while now. But before we talk about what gifts to give the Gemini folks in your life, let’s unpack the air signs a little more with the help of PTV’s resident astrologer and author, Matty Galea.

The Geminis in our lives are born between May 21 – June 21, and they’re one of three air signs in the zodiac (along with Aquarius and Libra). Gemini’s bonkers energy usually throws things into anarchy, says Matty. “Anyone who knows a Gemini is well aware that where they go, gossip and drama tends to follow, which is often entertaining but can also cause unwanted chaos.”

Understanding Gemini Traits And Likes

Geminis are social, cerebral, and chatty folk who are equal parts easy and difficult to shop for. They’re easy in the sense that they have many interests but difficult in the sense that the twin sign tends to move from obsession to obsession rather quick.

According to Matty, “You’d be wise to keep tabs of their social media because they’re likely to speak at length about their current obsession on their Insta Story. As social butterflies, they mostly drop their dimes on clothes to sashay around in on their many social outings.”

This means when you’re shopping for gift ideas for Geminis, you either wanna lean into their latest hobbies and interests (like this Gemini journal or the Polaroid printer), or find them the perfect trend piece to add to their wardrobe.

So, without further ado, here are the best Gemini gift ideas.

11 Of The Best Gifts For A Gemini Woman

From funky decor pillows and Stanley cups through to fluffy slippers and swimwear for summer, the are the best gift ideas for Geminis.

As chaotic as Geminis are, they also love a little self care moment. This wellness journey will help them set intentions each day and take note of the things that make them feel good. Air signs can track their goals, sleep habits and energy levels, as well as journaling what they’re grateful for. Shop Papier $50

If this decorative pillow doesn’t scream Gemini, we don’t know what does TBH! It’s Cher’s famous line “Mom, I am a rich man” stitched onto a rainbow pillow. Shop Furbish Studio $174.05

If she’s a Gemini, she loves sashaying around the house in a fluffy robe that’s twice as luxurious as the one you’ll find in a five-star resort. The Hommey robes are all over TikTok at the moment, so we’re betting this one is on her wish list. Shop Hommey, $149

Speaking of sashaying around the house. Much like Paris and Nicole, Uggs are back. Only, we’re going for the mules version. Shop Ugg, $199.99

Honestly, she’s probably already got her emotional support water bottle (and can’t go anywhere without it), but she’ll always fancy an upgrade. Shop Stanley, $80

Our little social butterfly Geminis will adore you if you drop a Polaroid printer in their lap. Given they’re always on the go, old school film cameras are almost too much effort, but they love a physical photo, so this little printer is the perfect compromise. Shop Instax, $116.47

We’d put good money on the fact that your Gemini friend is probably going to Europe this summer. So, why not get her a cute bikini to island hop in? We love literally any bikini or full piece from Bydee. Shop Bydee, $79

Not only do Geminis LOVE making new friends on social outings but they also enjoy getting deep with strangers. So naturally the We’re Not Really Strangers card game is the perfect gift. Shop WNRS, $39

What astrology-loving girlie doesn’t love a necklace with their star sign on it? Shop Francesca, $168

She’s an on-the-go girlie who’s battery is always less than 20 per cent, so, of course, a portable charger is a good idea. Shop Anker, $79.99

Just because we’re heading into winter doesn’t mean a cute baby tee will go astray. This Gemini one from Realisation Par is especially cool.

Note: while these guys do ship to Australia, the websites prices are in USD, so we’ve converted it to the AUD at the time of writing. Shop Realisation Par, $103.35

11 Of The Best Gifts For A Gemini Man

Our picks for the best gifts for the Gemini man in your life, from coffee machines and keep cups through to fitness watches and speakers.

The Long Haul has been designed specifically for those Gemini men longer holidays (hello, Euro summer) and big enough to contain all your guy’s go-to toiletries and grooming products. It’s made from 100 per cent genuine, full grain soft black pebble leather, so it feels as fancy as it looks. The perfect gift for the gemini man in your life. Shop Saint Cobes, $129.95

A pair of the Adidas Gazelles, need we say more? Shop Adidas, $170

Stuck on a gift ideas for Geminis? Why not give the gift of a Garmin watch! These epic smart watches track everything from heart rate, stress and hydration through to built in sports apps and coaching. Shop Garmin, $298 (usually, $599)

Encourage the Gemini man to burn off all that extra energy with a good set of running headphones. We like this open ear bone-construct pair from Shokz. Shop Shokz, $219

Your Gemini man might not need the extra energy a good drip provides, but he sure does like the taste. So, why not get him his own fancy machine? Save him a few bucks on coffee each morning. Shop Sunbeam, $179

For the Gemini man who likes to pick up his morning brew on the way to work. The Huskee Steel Cups are made from 91 per cent recycled stainless steel, so they’re both reusable and durable. Shop Huskee, $35

As my Gemini colleague has just told me, this one is mandatory for the air signs who need a moment of peace to wash off their many thoughts at the end of the day. Shop Aēsop, $63

As far as gift ideas for Gemini men go, this one’s a goodie. Geminis love a little outdoor moment be it camping, a beach day with friends or just laying out by the pool. So, naturally, a good speaker is a must-have item. Shop Sonos, $299

Geminis are known for their wicked sense of humour and will enjoy the puns and playfulness of Drawn Downunder’s t-shirts and long sleeves. Shop Drawn Downunder, $60

Is your Gemini man in finance, trust fund, 6’5″, with blue eyes? (If you’re not on TikTok, I’m sorry for the niche ref.) Then he’ll froth this puffer vest for his birthday szn. Shop Columbia, $299.99

That’s it for our gift ideas for Geminis, but if you’ve made it this far, we’re going to guess you’re into astrology. If so, you can check out our monthly horoscopes here.

Matt Galea is PTV’s Managing Editor and resident astrologer. He recently released his first book titled How To Spot The (Star) Signs. You can find him on Instagram and TikTok.