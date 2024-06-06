Gemini New Moon 2024: What It Means For Each Star Sign

It’s time to stop stifling your ideas and dream BIG as the Gemini New Moon 2024 is here to help you level-up.

As we know, New Moons mark the beginning of the lunar cycle and since this one falls in the cerebral air sign, you’ll have the ability to bring your ideas to life.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Gemini New Moon and working with its powerful energy.

Gemini New Moon 2024

Tom Holland is ready to manifest under the Gemini New Moon 2024, I’m sure. (Credit: Getty)

When is the next New Moon?

Tonight, wouldn’t ya bloody know it!

The next New Moon rises on 6 June at 10:38 pm but its energy will be present in the days prior and days after it’s at its peak.

What does the Gemini New Moon mean?

The biggest theme emanating from the Gemini New Moon is birth of fresh ideas, new concepts, dreaming big and expanding our horizons.

Although Gemini energy can sometimes be considered erratic and distracting, this time around the New Moon will actually help you focus your attention on these banger ideas coming your way.

Mercury, the planet of communication that happens to rule Gemini, will also be doing its thing and helping you express your thoughts in a cohesive and coherent way.

Expansion planet Jupiter is also in the mix, giving your ideas a lil sprinkle of luck and magic.

What should I do during this time?

Honour all of the ideas that come to you during this time, no matter how whacky they may seem at the time.

The universe is sending you all kinds of inspiration in a variety of different forms, whether it’s from random epiphanies, through your dreams, or through other methods, the point is that you’re being blessed with inspo, so capitalise on it!

Do you fancy yourself much of a journal girlie? Well it’s time that you become one!

Be sure to write literally everything down. Not only will this help manifest your goals (yes, journalling is a powerful manifestation method), it will also serve as a reminder for future you. Ya never know what will come in handy later!

Today’s bonkers idea is tomorrow’s fruitful plan.

The Olsen Twins can often be spotted on the streets of New York holding a journal. Tap into the energy of my fave two Geminis. (Credit: Getty)

Is journalling not really your vibe? That’s cool, pick any other manifestation method and get to werk!

As long as you’re tapping into the expansive air sign energy of the Gemini New Moon to bring forth what you want, you should see results.

Are no ideas coming to you? Try clearing your mind through yoga and meditation, or you could do a spiritual reading like pulling Tarot and Angel Cards to receive those otherworldly answers.

To see what else you can expect from the rest of June, check out your monthly horoscope for all the answer.

