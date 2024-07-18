Full Moon Rituals To Help You Summon Good Energy And Banish Anything (Or Anyone) Unwanted

In need of some Full Moon rituals to manifest and / or banish during the upcoming Full Moon in Capricorn 2024? Well you’re in luck because I’ve whipped out my book of shadows (a witch’s spellbook) to share some of my best spells and charms to assist in your manifestations.

Assemble your coven, dust off your crystals and follow these Full Moon rituals to a tee in order to not only survive this bonkers occurrence, but also to access its powerful energy.

Full Moon Rituals

Banishing ritual

Have unwanted people come out of the woodwork recently? Are you being haunted by ghosts from your past? Do you need to end a toxic relationship or friendship? Now is a great time to do the ol’ freezer trick. When it comes to Full Moon rituals, it’s an oldie, but a goodie.

You’ll need:

*A sheet of white A4 paper

*A black pen

*A small container

*A freezer (duh)

What to do: Light the candles and write down the full name of the undesired person, including their middle name and DOB if you have it. Under their info, write down their shitty behaviour and why you want them gone, focusing on how they’ve wronged you as you do this (replay it in your mind’s eye — visualisation is VERY important).

Fold the paper several times and pop it in the container.

Keep it in the back of the fridge until you feel that your wish has been granted, then you can burn the sheet of paper and move on with your life.

Unblocking ritual

Do you feel like you’re cursed? Is there something you’ve been trying to manifest, like, forever but it’s just not happening? This ritual removes all blockages from your path.

You’ll need:

*A crystal (clear quartz for healing, rose quartz for relationships, tiger’s eye, black obsidian or tourmaline for protection, citrine for success)

What to do: Close your eyes. Take the crystal and hold it in your hands, focusing on your goals and situations that have stopped you from achieving them.

When you’re done processing the shit part, then it’s time for the good part. Visualise all your goals coming to life. As you do this, move the crystal around your forehead in a circular motion.

Carry the crystal with you indefinitely until your goals start to materialise.

Angel / Oracle / Tarot Card Reading

The Capricorn Full Moon is a great time to pull cards, since the universe’s magic is more active than ever and the answers to your questions are within reach.

Tarot is one of the go-to Full Moon rituals! Here’s Billie Eilish having her tarot read by Rachel True, the actress from The Craft. (Credit: Garage)

Whatever your preferred deck of cards is, grab ’em and do a reading under the stars.

You’ll be amazed by the results!

Cleansing ritual

And the last item on the list of primo Full Moon rituals is a sacred and powerful one that will also make your pad smell great, so it’s a win-win!

Burn sage sticks and Palo Santo to cleanse yourself of any negative energy and to bless both yourself and your space.

Happy spellcasting! For more on the Full Moon in Capricorn 2024, have a read of our breakdown.

Matt Galea is PTV’s Managing Editor and resident astrologer. He recently released his first book titled How To Spot The (Star) Signs. You can find him on Instagram and TikTok.