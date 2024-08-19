The Full Moon In Aquarius 2024: The Blue Supermoon Is The Wildest Lunar Event Of The Year

The Full Moon in Aquarius for September 2024 has arrived and whataya know? It’s a Blue Supermoon!

Get ready for the unexpected as one of the most bonkers lunar events rises over the next few days.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Full Moon in Aquarius for September 2024 AKA the Blue Supermoon.

The Full Moon in Aquarius September 2024

When is it?

The Full Moon in Aquarius rises on September 20, 2024.

Harry Styles is your Aquarius leader. What a king! (Credit: Instagram)

What does it mean?

As always, the Full Moon encompasses the energy of the sign in which it falls.

So since this one falls in the quirky and wild sign of Aquarius, things are bound to get a little nuts!

Aquarius is all about innovating, levelling up and changing things for the better, so there’s transitional energy in the air and the potential to make huge leaps and bounds, if you’re brave enough to tap into the power.

READ MORE Mercury Retrograde Is Really Doing A Number On Us So Here’s A Guide To Surviving The Next Few Weeks

What should I do during the Full Moon?

Radical shifts may occur — don’t run from them, embrace them!

Do bear in mind that the dreaded Mercury Retrograde will be lingering, so beware of clouded thoughts, poor decision making or emotional vampires in sheep’s clothing.

Allow extra time for travel, double check all risky messages, and beware of technological faults.

BUT, don’t let the chaos stop you from striking out and trying things.

To see what else you have in store, check out your August 2024 horoscopes.

Matt Galea is the Managing Editor of PEDESTRIAN.TV, as well as our resident astrologer. His first book How To Spot The (Star) Signs is out now! You can find him on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.