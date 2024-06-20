Cancer Season Is Here, So Cancel Your Plans To Ponder The Sad State Of Things In Bed Instead

Happy Winter Solstice to you all! In tandem with this blessed event comes the start of Cancer Season! That’s right, it’s the end of your social butterfly era AKA Gemini Season and the beginning of your pensive and retrospective era.

Has the abject chaos of Gemini Season sent you into a tailspin? The air sign’s energy has been all about thinking and moving and shaking, while Cancer’s energy is all about slowing down, feeling and healing. It’s time to get out of your head and get back in touch with your inner self.

Read on for everything you need to know about Cancer Season…

Cancer Season

When is Cancer Season 2024?

It runs from around June 21 to July 22.

The Sun’s shift from Gemini Season to Cancer Season will coincide with both the Winter Solstice and the Strawberry Moon / Capricorn supermoon.

What happens during Cancer Season?

Cancer Season ushers in a much-needed vibe shift.

The energy that’s in the air RN encompasses that of a Cancerian. The crabby sign is known for being just that: crabby.

Not in a savage way, just in the way of feeling every single damn emotion. Thoughtfully, not dramatically (although sometimes there’s a little drama).

During this period, you’re encouraged to bail on hectic events and instead stay in and ponder your thoughts and feelings.

Instead of shouting your next moves from the rooftops, just sit on them for a lil bit. Massage them. Finesse them. Etc.

Explore the depths of yourself and see what’s lurking in there: desires, dreams, hopes, fears, shit you’ve been trying to manifest but simply cannot. All that jazz.

Analysing your emotions might sound like an intense thing to do, but it’s the best way to spark emotional growth.

What should I do during Cancer Season?

Cancer Season is about stewing on everything and doing a ‘yuge stock take of your life. Then by the time it’s over and spicy Leo Season arrives next month, you’ll be ready to get out there and live your best life.

But until then you’ve got some real thinking and feeling to do.

So don’t be shy to RSVP ‘no’ to all events. Cancer Season says so! Use it as your doctor’s note, if you must.

Instead, spend your evenings in your bathtub with a glass of a red, some scented candles, and your journal. Write everything down and in doing so, you might just manifest your deepest desires and discover what you’ve really been running from.

Since Cancer’s ruling planet is the moon, you’re encouraged to dream big, feel the moodiest of moods, and above all just trust your instincts because they’re particularly solid at this time.

The moon is also associated with the home, intimacy, and relationships. So just because you’ve bailed on that stupid house party doesn’t mean you can’t have your pals over for a movie night where you talk about literally everything.

Hell, why not invite them over to partake in some moon rituals? Getting together for a coven night is just what Cancer Season ordered!

Matt Galea is the Managing Editor of PEDESTRIAN.TV, as well as our resident astrologer. His first book How To Spot The (Star) Signs is out now! You can find him on Instagram, X and TikTok.