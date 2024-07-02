The Cancer New Moon Has Arrived, Here’s What It Means For Your Star Sign

By

Matt Galea

Published

Get out of your head and start feeling because the Cancer New Moon for July 2024 is here!

The New Moon in Cancer carries warm energy which is kind and nurturing but it can also be unyielding and unpredictable.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Cancer New Moon and how to work with its energy…

Cancer New Moon 2024

Cancer New Moon

Me during the Cancer New Moon. (Credit: Getty)

When is the next New Moon?

Okay, my spiritual sisters, get your manifestations ready because the Cancer New Moon is set to rise on July 6.

READ MORE
Monthly Horoscope And Astrology Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign: May 2024

What does the Cancer New Moon mean?

Do you have a Cancer in your life? I bet they’re your absolute rock. Cancerians are the mama bears of the zodiac who make it their mission in life to look after others, god love ’em.

With this in mind, think of the Cancer New Moon as your kind and caring friend.

The energy from this lunar occasion will be like a big warm hug and you’ll be feeling the love big time from mother moon.

Oh, by the way, Cancer is ruled by the moon so the energy is particularly potent and powerful. Remember that!

READ MORE
July Horoscopes 2024: Here’s What Each Sign Can Expect From The Month Ahead

What should I do during this time?

Here’s a bunch of ways that you can work with the new moon:

  • Cancers care deeply about their home space and with fresh energy emanating from the new moon, try giving your space a good cleansing. I don’t mean tidying your room (although that wouldn’t hurt), I mean performing a good smudging to clear out the bad vibes and allow the good stuff to find you.
  • Being a water sign, Cancer energy is all about healing and rejuvenation so use this time to perform self-care and self-love rituals, whatever that means for you.
  • Honour your feelings by either speaking to someone (perhaps a Cancerian friend!) and/or write them down in your journal to help you process what’s going on in your life and to manifest your desires for the future.

To see what else you can expect from the rest of July, check out your monthly horoscope for all the answer.

Matt Galea is the Managing Editor of PEDESTRIAN.TV, as well as our resident astrologer. His first book How To Spot The (Star) Signs is out now! You can find him on InstagramTwitter and TikTok.

Tags:

,

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Trending Now

Here's How Much The Top 10 Aussie Influencers Earn Per IG Post From Tammy Hembrow To Anna Paul

Here’s How Much The Top 10 Aussie Influencers Earn Per IG Post From Tammy Hembrow To Anna Paul

Entertainment
Hawk Tuah Girl Has Gone Viral, So Here's Your Explainer If You're Not Online Enough To Care

Hawk Tuah Girl Has Gone Viral, So Here’s Your Explainer If You’re Not Online Enough To Care

News
MasterChef Australia Judges Pissed Off Every Single Viewer During This Really Tense Challenge

MasterChef Australia Judges Pissed Off Every Single Viewer During This Really Tense Challenge

Entertainment
Here's How To Do Your Tax Return And What The ATO Is Cracking Down On This Year

Here’s How To Do Your Tax Return And What The ATO Is Cracking Down On This Year

Makes Cents