The Cancer New Moon Has Arrived, Here’s What It Means For Your Star Sign

Get out of your head and start feeling because the Cancer New Moon for July 2024 is here!

The New Moon in Cancer carries warm energy which is kind and nurturing but it can also be unyielding and unpredictable.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Cancer New Moon and how to work with its energy…

Cancer New Moon 2024

Me during the Cancer New Moon. (Credit: Getty)

When is the next New Moon?

Okay, my spiritual sisters, get your manifestations ready because the Cancer New Moon is set to rise on July 6.

READ MORE Monthly Horoscope And Astrology Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign: May 2024

What does the Cancer New Moon mean?

Do you have a Cancer in your life? I bet they’re your absolute rock. Cancerians are the mama bears of the zodiac who make it their mission in life to look after others, god love ’em.

With this in mind, think of the Cancer New Moon as your kind and caring friend.

The energy from this lunar occasion will be like a big warm hug and you’ll be feeling the love big time from mother moon.

Oh, by the way, Cancer is ruled by the moon so the energy is particularly potent and powerful. Remember that!

What should I do during this time?

Here’s a bunch of ways that you can work with the new moon:

Cancers care deeply about their home space and with fresh energy emanating from the new moon, try giving your space a good cleansing. I don’t mean tidying your room (although that wouldn’t hurt), I mean performing a good smudging to clear out the bad vibes and allow the good stuff to find you.

Being a water sign, Cancer energy is all about healing and rejuvenation so use this time to perform self-care and self-love rituals, whatever that means for you.

Honour your feelings by either speaking to someone (perhaps a Cancerian friend!) and/or write them down in your journal to help you process what’s going on in your life and to manifest your desires for the future.

To see what else you can expect from the rest of July, check out your monthly horoscope for all the answer.

Matt Galea is the Managing Editor of PEDESTRIAN.TV, as well as our resident astrologer. His first book How To Spot The (Star) Signs is out now! You can find him on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.